Caleb Williams Outlines 3 Major Goals He's Focused on For 2026 NFL Season

Caleb Williams made incredible strides throughout his breakout sophomore campaign. He firmly established himself as the Bears' franchise quarterback and set several franchise records, including most passing yards (3,942 yards) and fourth-quarter comebacks (7).

However, it's safe to say he has no intentions of resting on his laurels anytime soon. He won't be content with just being Chicago's quarterback for the next decade. Williams wants to be one of the greats.

With that said, he still has a few areas of his game he hopes to improve upon to take the next step in his career. The second-year quarterback appeared on Maxx Crosby's podcast, The Rush, and provided some insight into that conversation this afternoon.

He specifically mentioned three areas of improvement for 2026.

He wants to find more completions.

Well, it turns out that Caleb Williams and all of his haters have something in common. They're both aware of his low completion percentage.

While it would be fair to mention his impromptu playing style as an obvious factor for his 58.1% completion percentage, he's an extreme competitor. He's not going to make those types of excuses and is instead going to focus his attention on finding ways to improve it.

He briefly mentioned the drops (no QB lost more yards due to drops this season), but also said that he could give his receivers easier catches. Williams mentioned that he could lower his frequency of throwaways to potentially give his receivers more opportunities to catch contested balls, too. Earlier in the interview, he also emphasized the importance of taking checkdowns, so that could be a bigger facet of their offensive attack next season.

He wants to handle more checks at the line of scrimmage.

This is one area that virtually every young quarterback is looking to improve as they advance in their career. He's not behind his peers in this department by any means. However, it's an undeniably positive sign that he recognizes it and pinpoints this as an area of improvement going into 2026.

It should come naturally as he continues to gain experience not only in the NFL but also as he increases his knowledge of Ben Johnson's offense.

He also highlighted center Drew Dalman during his sit-down with Crosby, calling him a "beast". Everyone talks about how improved the interior of the offensive line was after they added three veterans last offseason, but the praise has mostly been for how well they played on the field. Ryan Poles and Co. really haven't received enough credit for just how much easier they made life on their young quarterback from a mental aspect. It's no telling how much dysfunction there would've been if they had a rookie center in the middle of the line.

He wants to become the league's top-ranked offense... ever?

Williams doesn't just want to be the best offense of the 2026 NFL season. He has his sights set on becoming the best offense in NFL history. He pulled out a reference to the 2013 Broncos when he said they averaged 38.5 points per game (they actually averaged 37.9, but I had to look that up to confirm, so he's close enough).

Williams proclaimed that they're going for 39 points per game. If you're a Bears fan, that is EXACTLY what you want to hear from your starting quarterback. He's aware of the all-time numbers, and he wants to beat them.

Notably, he mentioned that the first two goals have to be checked off the list before this one becomes possible. Still, with them going from the league's worst-ranked offense in 2024 to the sixth-best in the first year of the Ben Johnson era, there's no telling how much better they can get once they get more comfortable.

The sky is the limit for Williams and Chicago's offense. The budding superstar certainly seems to know it.