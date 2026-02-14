Bears QB Caleb Williams Bombs NBA Celebrity 3-Point Shooting Contest
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams tried his hand at shooting three-pointers in the NBA's celebrity three-point shooting contest on Friday night, and it didn't go well.
There's video evidence to prove it, too.
Check out Williams missing 13 of his 15 attempts.
Unlike his fourth-quarter heroics during the 2025 NFL season, there was no coming back in this one for the 2024 first overall pick.
The good news for Bears fans is that Williams is a quarterback first and foremost, and probably only. The odds he'll go rogue and decide to pick up a new sport are officially dead.
He admitted as much on Instagram when he retired his basketball sneakers.
It's great to see the lighthearted side of Williams. It shows why his teammates have rallied around him so quickly in his NFL career.
But his poor performance on the hardwood gave obnoxious fans some new (irrelevant) fodder to chew on.
Caleb Williams put himself out there, for better or worse. Sadly, it's the 'worse' that he'll have to deal with for a while. You can bet his teammates will have a blast with this one.
Chicago Bears fans certainly had a blast watching Williams in 2025. His breakout season ended with the Bears' single-season passing record, an NFC North crown, and a home playoff win.
The passing record was 30 years old, a home playoff win hadn't happened since 2010, and the Bears haven't won a division title since 2018.
So, yeah, miss all the three-pointers you want, Caleb. Bears fans are just fine with it.
