PFF Week 9 grades: Here's how Caleb Williams, Bears offense performed vs. Bengals
The Ben Johnson effect was evident in the Chicago Bears' Week 9 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
From trick plays to Caleb Williams' maturing before our eyes, the Bears' offense is beginning to look every bit like the explosive unit fans expected when Johnson was announced as head coach.
Week 9's offensive explosion was highlighted by a few big standouts.
Williams threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 53 yards. He even had 22 receiving yards and his first career touchdowns catch.
Rookie running back Kyle Monangai, in his first pro start, ran for 176 yards and announced his arrival as a very real threat to veteran D'Andre Swift's starting job.
"That's kind of who he's been since he's been here — very reliable, he's gonna do what you're coaching," Johnson said of Monangai after the game. "I think he's hard to bring down and I think that showed up. What he was in Rutgers was the bell cow for that team and he proved today that he can carry that load if called upon."
Rookie tight end Colston Loveland had his first 100-yard game and the first two touchdowns of his career, including the game-winning 58-yard score late in the fourth quarter.
"In that moment, it's like Steph Curry with Steve Kerr, where it's like, 'oh, no, no, no, no. Yes, yes, yes. … I think it was '28' (Bengals cornerback Josh Newton) starting to track him down, and I was like, 'let's go, Colston, pick up the legs and get in the end zone," Williams said of Loveland's score.
And let's not forget about the big uglies, either. None of those skill players would've found success if it weren't for the incredible performance by the offensive line, led by right tackle Darnell Wright.
In fact, it was Wright who led the Bears' offense in Week 9's Pro Football Focus grades with an exceptional 94.1. His run blocking grade was even higher at 95.5.
Wright is enjoying the best season of his young career. His 82.0 season grade from PFF is a new career-best.
But Wright wasn't alone in the elite category this week.
Right guard Jonah Jackson finished the Bengals game with a 91.1, including an 89.7 run blocking score.
What a week for the right side of the offensive line.
The most encouraging Chicago Bears grade from Week 9 was Caleb Williams, who PFF issued an elite 90.8, including an 85.2 passing grade.
It was by far Williams' best game (in PFF's system) of 2025.
As for Loveland, his six-catch day earned him an 86.3.
Monangai's final grade was a 71.5, which at first glance seemed low. But he was knocked because of his performance in the passing game, where he earned a 43.9 in pass protection.
I don't think Bears fans will care much about what the analytics say about Monangai. He was a beast, and a whole lot of fun to watch.