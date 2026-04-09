Proposed Bears Blockbuster Trade Target Would Take Chicago's Defense to Another Level

It's no secret that the Chicago Bears have multiple needs upfront, and among those needs is edge rusher.

The Bears have one edge rusher spot fortified with Montez Sweat, but the uncertainty surrounding Dayo Odeyingbo due to his injury and lackluster 2025 production leaves a major question mark on the other side.

That's especially troubling when you consider that the Bears only had 35 sacks last season and are in a division with teams that can really sling the football through the air.

Chicago will almost certainly add an edge rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they should be looking for a more sure solution via a veteran, either through free agency or trade.

Bears urged to trade for Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

With the entire planet knowing the Bears need more help at edge rusher, CBS Sports' Garrett Podell is urging the team to try and make a blockbuster trade for Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher, Maxx Crosby.

"Teams that should be interested: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers," the CBS Sports analyst wrote.

"Only two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year edge rusher Myles Garrett (509 quarterback pressures since 2019) has more quarterback pressures since 2019 than five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby (476) since he entered the league in 2019," Podell added. "Crosby's 69.5 career sacks are the sixth-most in the NFL in his career life span, and he was able to produce 10.0 in 2025 for a terrible Raiders team that fired head coach Pete Carroll after just one season."

The failed Maxx Crosby trade with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

Of course, Crosby has almost traded this offseason after the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens agreed on a deal that featured a pair of first-round picks. However, Baltimore later backed out of the trade because of Crosby's physical and their concerns over his knee injury that required surgery this offseason.

But there is an overwhelming belief that Baltimore's decision to nix the deal had more to do with the Ravens getting cold feet rather than it actually being about Crosby's knee issue, which was no secret to anyone.

Adding to the idea that the Ravens weren't telling the truth about their real motivation, Baltimore quickly signed Trey Hendrickson not long after the Crosby debacle.

Crosby's knee injury and Raiders future

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Crosby had meniscus surgery this offseason but is expecting to be "more than ready" by the time training camp rolls around.

"Recovery has been great," he said back in January. "We're doing everything right and checking every single box and taking it one day at a time."

When it comes to his future with the Raiders, Crosby has publicly re-committed to the team after the failed trade that he wanted.

While that would seemingly close the door on a trade, we would not go that far yet. Crosby has been disgruntled over the team's consistent losing over the years and if the Raiders don't turn it around sooner rather than later, Crosby might want out again.

Adding to that, Crosby is set to turn 29 this year and the Raiders are in the midst of a multi-year rebuild that could stretch past the prime of their best player. It might not be right away, but at some point Las Vegas might want to trade Crosby in order to get maximum value while he's still playing at a high level.

Bears had interest in a Crosby trade

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not only were the Bears mentioned in Crosby trade rumors while the saga was unfolding, general manager Ryan Poles admitted the team at least checked in on the star edge rusher.

"I've said before we're always going to monitor every situation," Poles said. "Sometimes it fits and it works with what you've got going on in terms of resources (salary cap, draft pick compensation), sometimes it doesn't.

"So we were involved. I mean, we checked into it. We looked to see if it made sense, had some dialogue. I'll just leave it at that."

A game-changing addition

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Crosby is one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. He has posted four double-digit sack seasons and has earned five-straight Pro Bowl nods.

Despite playing through his knee issue in 2025 and not having anyone to take pressure off him upfront, Crosby tallied 10 sacks in 15 games, had the 14th-best pass-rush win rate, per ESPN, and the No. 20 pass-rush grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Just imagine what a healthy Crosby could do with Sweat across from him, and vice versa. Adding Crosby would be a total game-changer for Chicago's defense.