Rome Odunze's father isn't happy with the Bears, and here's why
Welp, this one wasn't on my bingo card for today.
The Bears are 5-3 and are coming off one of the most exciting (and highly stressful) wins in recent memory. Still, Rome Odunze's father thought this was a good time to voice his displeasure with the fact that his son is coming off a game in which he had zero catches.
I'm sorry, but that was an objectively dumb thing to tweet. Had we lost, it would've at least been palatable. Had Chicago's offense struggled, I could at least see where he was coming from. "We lost because the coaching staff didn't get my son the ball enough."
Not only did they win the game, but they put up 576 yards of total offense and 47 points. That's the most yards they've had in a game in 45 years and the sixth-most in the Bears' 106 years of existence. Was this really the right time to retweet an upset Rome Odunze fantasy manager? Probably not.
That was annoying. But hey, at least he didn't double down on it, right?
NOPE. This was tweeted a half hour later. He later added a third tweet, as well. Simply put, it's a bad look. There's a joke to be made about the fact that Odunze and Marvin Harrison Jr. are both members of the 2024 NFL Draft, but I don't feel motivated to make it. I'd like to see Rome be a bit better at pulling down contested catches, but I'm still riding with him heavily. I'm still 100% bought in to the 2024 ninth-overall pick's talent.
This situation also shouldn't be a reflection on him. Any disdain directed towards him as a result of this situation is completely misguided.
Odunze is a selfless player. That much was obvious with the way he was finishing blocks despite not getting the rock. He shouldn't have to answer for something as silly as this. He definitely will be asked about it this week, though.
The vast majority of Bears' fans love Rome Odunze. I feel strongly that this exchange won't change that. There will probably be some love lost for Mr. Odunze, though.