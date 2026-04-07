The Chicago Bears' awakening on offense in 2025 was exactly what Bears fans have been waiting for years to see. This is a franchise known for a smothering defense and a dominant run game throughout much of its history. Those are both good things to have, but at some point, a team must excel in the passing game, and the Bears haven't had a quarterback capable of leading a dangerous air attack since Sid Luckman.

That changed in 2025. For Bears fans, watching quarterback Caleb Williams' breakout season lead the team to an NFC North division title, and rewriting the franchise single-season passing record along the way, was like being handed a cool glass of water in the desert. The Bears' defense must, and probably will, improve in 2026, but one thing has been made certain: these Chicago Bears are not your father's Chicago Bears. If they're going to find postseason success, it won't be because of a Hall of Fame punt returner or a legendary defense, but it will be because of an unstoppable offense.

That's the sentiment expressed by third-year Bears receiver Rome Odunze. While speaking to brothers Josh and Caleb Downs on their Downs 2 Business podcast, he was asked if the Bears have the best young offense in the league. Odunze first shouted out the New England Patriots' young offense, the Super Bowl runners-up in 2025, as well as the Indianapolis Colts. But when it comes to the Bears, he sees Chicago's young offensive core operating at a higher level than anyone.

"I think we definitely match up pretty well with all of those guys," Odunze said. "Caleb [Williams] with his playmaking ability, we have Luther [Burden], [Colston Loveland], we got several different positions. We got Kyle Monangai. I think we're No. 1 right now."

Rome Odunze believes the Bears have the best young offense in the NFL:



“Caleb with his playmaking ability, we have Luther, C-Love, we got several different positions. We got Kyle Monangai. I think we’re number 1 right now.” pic.twitter.com/NNPNYIpl8r — Dave (@davebftv) April 7, 2026

The Bears' offense has no real weaknesses, but the Patriots' offense has a long way yet to go

Odunze failed to mention himself among that list of playmakers, but he was probably just being humble. When you add him into the mix, along with D'Andre Swift and a great offensive line, you just don't see any true weaknesses in this offense. The run game is good. The offensive line is good. The pass catchers are elite. The quarterback has the potential to be the very best in the league. Critics will point to the fact that the Patriots made the Super Bowl ahead of the Bears, but Odunze still isn't wrong when he ranks his own offense over theirs.

The Patriots had a great season, sure. But they benefited mightily from what was the easiest schedule in modern NFL history. Once the playoffs started, the offense bottomed out and had to be dragged into the Super Bowl by an unrelenting defense. Ironically, they looked more like the Chicago Bears while the Bears, who lit up the scoreboard with gaudy offensive numbers, looked more like the New England Patriots.

The Bottom Line

The critics will be quick to laugh at Odunze for the confidence he expressed in Chicago's young core, but he's right. Think back to how dominant Chicago's offense looked at times and remember that that was Year 1 of the Ben Johnson era. The 2025 season was a year of stripping bad habits, installing an entirely new and complex system, and laying a foundation. That was arguably the worst that the Bears will ever be under Ben Johnson, and they still came within one completed pass of an NFC Championship appearance.

Other older, more established offenses might be better right now than the Bears, but when it comes to young, up-and-coming offensive cores, no one has it better than the Chicago Bears. Imagine reading that sentence five years ago, Bears fans. What a time to be alive!