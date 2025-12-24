The Week 16 Bears/49ers game looks destined to be a shootout

The schedule makers should rightfully take a bow for this weekend's Sunday Night Football matchup between the 49ers and Bears, who both currently sit at 11-4. The NFC's number one seed is well within both teams' grasp if they secure a win.

It should be no surprise that the game has the second-highest over/under point total (52.5) for Week 16. The game has shootout written all over it.

They boast explosive offenses and have defenses that have struggled to hold up at times. They rank in the top ten in terms of yards and points, and in the bottom half in the league in terms of yards allowed.

The 49ers allowed the Titans' largely dormant offense (they've scored the third-fewest points in the NFL) to put up 24 points two weeks ago and allowed Philip Rivers to turn back the clock and put up 27 points on Monday night.

They also have two of the top offensive masterminds in the game. This is a game where I expect them to both be in their bag. Quite frankly, both defenses have a few glaring weaknesses, and injuries have played a role in that regard.

If you thought Chicago's defense was decimated by injuries earlier this year, then you should've seen San Francisco's. Nick Bosa tore his ACL in Week Three, and Fred Warner dislocated his ankle a few weeks later. First-round pick Mykel Williams tore his ACL a few weeks after that.

Their defense has played surprisingly well (considering how many question marks they have on their defensive line) against the run. They've given up the eighth fewest rushing yards per game. However, that's largely because teams have been playing from behind and have to abandon the run (their previous seven wins have come by double-digits).

They've also never played an offense (and offensive line) like the one the Bears have. I'm confident the running game will be just fine.

Meanwhile, they've been awful at defending opposing passing attacks. They've given up the fifth-most passing yards and fourth-most passing touchdowns. They've also only intercepted six passes this season (tied for second-fewest). Their secondary is really the only position group that hasn't been hit hard by injuries. They're just bad, and the lack of pass-rush has certainly exacerbated that fact.

Likewise, Chicago's pass-rush (or lack thereof) could give them trouble against the 49ers' potent offense. Brock Purdy has only been sacked seven times over his seven starts, and San Francisco's passing game has been humming over the previous two weeks against teams that have been better at consistently getting after the quarterback this year (the Titans and Colts).

The Bears might be able to capitalize in the turnover department, just as they have done all season (they lead the league with 21 interceptions and 31 takeaways). Purdy has put the ball in harm's way more often this season, and when he does, the mistakes often come in bunches. He has three games with multiple turnovers thus far. With that said, it will be a very long night if they can't.

Even if Chicago forces a few turnovers, the 49ers have enough firepower to respond. The game should have a playoff atmosphere with both teams vying for playoff seeding, and I'd be surprised if the score doesn't reach the 30s, featuring a competitive showing from both offenses.