Should the Bears trade DJ Moore after playoff gaffe vs Rams?

Matt Eberflus was, without a doubt, one of the worst coaches in Chicago Bears history, but one has to at least appreciate the way he preached hustle on every play. If a player was spotted giving less than 100% at any point in practice or a game, they were given a 'loaf', and it would be discussed later in team meetings. Well, DJ Moore just earned the biggest 'loaf' of all time in the Bears' heartbreaking Divisional round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Let's get one thing straight: that was not a great game for anyone on offense, and others must shoulder their share of the blame for that season-ending loss. That includes Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson. However, the Bears remained alive thanks to Caleb Williams forcing overtime with the wildest throw of the year. Things only got better for Chicago from there, as they won the coin toss, forced L.A. to take the ball first, and forced a three-and-out.

As Chicago drove down the field, Williams attempted a deep shot to DJ Moore that would have put the Bears well within field goal range and likely won the game. But the ball was picked, and after watching the replay, it looks like Moore never even tried to make the catch. In fact, he didn't appear to give any effort at all on the play.

You can’t blame Caleb Williams for the INT in OT….. the Bears have the absolute perfect play called



The lack of effort by #2 is really telling….you can’t give up on this route like this. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/E584tOmEQR — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) January 19, 2026

This forces us to consider a question once thought unfathomable: should the Bears trade DJ Moore?

Consistency is more important than talent

They say that the best ability is availibility, and that's true, but consistency is a close second. What makes Joe Thuney one of the very best offensive linemen in the world? Down-to-down consistency. He never wavers, never takes a play off. You always know what you're getting from him.

DJ Moore seems to be the complete opposite. He possesses otherworldly talent and comes down with some insane catches, but he'll then jog his route on one of the most important snaps of his life. And this was not a one-time thing. A glaring lack of effort has shadowed him ever since he joined the Bears in 2023. At this point, considering a trade is no longer an overreaction.

However, I would advise the Bears not to make perfect the enemy of good. As aforementioned, he's made truly spectacular plays for Chicago, including the game-winning touchdown in the Bears' unbelievable comeback victory over the Packers in the Wild Card. He's not perfect, but he's better than the vast majority of receivers in the NFL.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!



Here’s DJ Moore’s game winning TD vs. The Packers to start 2026 😎 pic.twitter.com/nlI9TnDymm — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) January 1, 2026

Additionally, the Bears don't yet have someone who they can be absolutely certain is ready to take over Moore's role as the top pass catcher. Rome Odunze has a gravely concerning drop problem and missed much of the year with an injury. Luther Burden and Colsten Loveland show tremendous promise, but they're just rookies. We need to see more than one good season before moving talent off the roster.

In the end, I don't think the Bears will trade Moore, nor do I think they should. He's a good player and appears to be well-liked by his teammates, and that's good enough for now.

