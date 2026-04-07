Bears' Interest in Another DB Can Suggest Veteran's Role Change

Reading what the Bears want to do with defensive personnel is a little like looking at all of their disguises in pass coverage during games.

What looks like one coverage might be something else on a particular play. What looks obvious for this coming draft might be something else.

The Bears need safety help and needed it before free agency . Yet, besides signing safety Coby Bryant, they seemed to shy away from adding another veteran safety. They did sign Cam Lewis, but he has been more of a slot cornerback in dime and nickel coverages throughout his Buffalo career than anything else, per Pro Football Focus play counts. At 183 pounds, he's also not really a classic safety size but he has played very little outside cornerback

Then came the run up to this draft and you really have to wonder what they're up to, and whether it all points to veteran slot cornerback Kyler Gordon.

Good Nickel Corners are hard to come by in the NFL



Kyler Gordon is a top 10 Nickel when healthy. Problem is he is the LEAST reliable Bear health wise.



I wouldn’t mind moving him to SS if it means he’ll be on the field more. pic.twitter.com/pzBUYowOFE — 𓋹 (@SadeekCreates) March 13, 2026

The Bears met with Arizona's Treydan Stukes at the combine, according to ONSI's Justin Melo, and he was a slot cornerback for 1,122 plays in college. He is projected as a second- or third-round pick and ran the 40 in 4.33 seconds, the eighth-fastest time at this year' combine for all players.

They will host Miami defensive back Keionte Scott for a 30 visit this week, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. This comes after Scott visits with Washington. He just had a visit with the Texans. Scott is projected by NFL Mock Draft Data Base as a late second-round pick.

Scott played at Auburn his first three years but made two interceptions last season for Miami and returned both for touchdowns. He's 5-foot-11, 193 pounds. Just like Stukes, he played most of his snaps in college at slot cornerback. And just like Stukes, many analysts project him as a safety in the NFL.

Source: Miami CB Keionte Scott has a 30-visit with the #Texans today, followed by the #Commanders and #Bears.



The All-ACC performer posted freakish workout numbers: 4.33 40-yard dash and 44-inch vertical — and is considered a potential top-50 pick. pic.twitter.com/xvrvvI2i0s — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 6, 2026

With all of this interest in slot cornerbacks, the Bears appear to be preparing to turn a college slot cornerback into a safety should they not be able to get a hold of one of the better safeties in the draft.

If they focus on defensive line early, as they really need to do, they'll likely miss out on the top three safeties.

Getting faster is the announced goal of the defense by GM Ryan Poles and also coach Ben Johnson. The two slot cornerbacks who might be safeties would fit this need..

Keionte Scott (6’0 195) Miami



+ Effective on the blitz

+ Punishing physicality

+ Alignment versatility

+ Over 2,000 career snaps

+ 87.1 coverage grade in 2025

+ 91.2 run defense grade

+ Special teams experience

+ Awareness in zone coverage

+ Quick to read and react

+… pic.twitter.com/d81rNnT8Y6 — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) February 24, 2026

Turning starting safety over to a college slot cornerback doesn't seem the wisest of decisions, though. The fact they have Bryant to pair with whoever their new safety is can be a benefit, but eventually that deeper safety could be an inexperienced former slot cornerback.

That is, unless they are planning something else. All of this wouldn't make a lot of sense unless you go back to last offseason after Gordon signed his contract extension.

"Some of the things that I see him do and the way that he fits in the run game tells me that he could be a fit with safety also," Allen said of Gordon. "We've had guys that have had the flexibility to play a lot of different positions."

WHAT’RE THEY FEEDING THESE ARIZONA DBS??



Treydan Stukes with a lightning quick 4.34 unofficial. pic.twitter.com/2Ti48ijxAn — Coein Kinney (@CoeinKinney) February 27, 2026

That seems to be the entire theme to the type of defensive backs Allen wants in his scheme. More versatility means an ability to flip players when someone is injured. It also is a way to confuse opponents with coverage disguises.

And it could all mean a switch for Gordon to safety. A defense with Gordon at safety alongside Bryant would make more sense than one with a rookie like Scott or Stukes.

Playing a young DB at slot cornerback where they most often played in college would make more sense. It would also explain why they sought out Lewis and signed him, because he was more of a slot than a safety or outside cornerback. They could have him playing slot until the rookie is ready.

The entire mix lends itself to intrigue and will build up mystery for their intent come draft time.

Miami Cornerback Keionte Scott Last Season:



🙌 91.2 Run Defense Grade (1st)

🙌 87.1 Coverage Grade (8th)



Only 1/2 Cornerbacks to Rank Top 10 in Both Categories⭐️ pic.twitter.com/5OduzYQ1Vr — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 15, 2026

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