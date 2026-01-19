Caleb Williams did the impossible on the game-tying touchdown
For a moment, it looked like the Bears were going to do what they've done all season. It looked like they were going to steal (another) victory from the jaws of defeat. They came up just short, though, as the Rams came away with a 20-17 win in overtime.
While the Bears' gutty performance won't be remembered as anything other than a loss, the play that sent the game to overtime certainly will.
It was one of the most improbable completions in NFL history.
Williams has shown a knack for making the incredible look routine this season. In fact, he's made four of the best throws of the entire season over the past month and a half. He lobbed up a perfect dart that was reminiscent of "The Catch" against the Browns in Week 15, put the Packers on ice with a 55-yard kill shot the following week, and put a 4th-and-8 throw on the money while scrambling to his left with neither of his feet on the ground last week.
With that said, he somehow managed to top all of those passes tonight. Not only did it have a 17.8% chance of being completed (that honestly feels way too high), but it was thrown from 26.5 yards behind the line of scrimmage. According to Next Gen Stats, no pass has been completed beyond 22 yards behind the line since 2016.
Unfortunately, the Bears' season won't continue beyond tonight's game. In the end, that's all that matters. There certainly won't be anyone celebrating the improbable throw in the locker room.
However, his throw will live forever. It can comfortably be placed in the Louvre of throws made in NFL history.
