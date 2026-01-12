Stubborn oddsmakers open Bears as big home underdogs to Rams in Divisional Round

After yet another improbable, remarkable comeback victory, the Chicago Bears have made believers out of everyone. Check that, almost everyone.

At this point Cardiac Caleb Williams and the Bears have made the crazy seem commonplace. They rallied from a 21-3 deficit last Saturday night to beat the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card at frenzied Soldier Field. It was their seventh victory this season when trailing in the final two minutes, extending their NFL record.

Doubting the Bears' resilience at this point is clearly hazardous. But apparently the oddsmakers and betting public still aren't convinced.

Despite Caleb's magic and head coach Ben Johnson's influence and the fact that wind chill temperatures at Soldier Field next weekend could be below zero, the Bears are opening up as 3.5 point underdogs at FanDuel to the Los Angeles Rams in next weekend's Divisional Round game.

The Rams are 6-4 on the road this season after last Saturday's dramatic win over the Panthers in Carolina. The Bears are 7-2 at home, their only losses by three points to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 and Detroit Lions in Week 18.

The Bears also beat the Rams in their most recent matchup, a 24-18 victory in Week 4 of 2024 when they intercepted quarterback Matthew Stafford once and sacked him three times.

