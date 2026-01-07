Weather could play a big role in the Bears/Packers Wild Card game

What's a Bears/Packers playoff game without snow in the forecast?! They're two of the most iconic franchises in sports, and they both happen to be the most accustomed to wintry forecasts.

Early reports indicate that we might get another classic weather game on Saturday night.

Models are ALL over the place for Friday and Saturday's major storm, but the latest GFS shows a very intense winter storm in the Midwest Saturday...



This could have significant impacts on the Packers vs Bears game if this scenario verifies. pic.twitter.com/Fag6iJADtk — Max Velocity (@MaxVelocityWX) January 5, 2026

If you're a weather nerd like me, you probably know that much could change between today and Saturday. It's nothing more than an estimate right now, but it's a significant estimate nonetheless.

If the early forecast does come to fruition, the weather would seemingly lean heavily in Chicago's favor. While their running game struggled to get much going against Detroit, they still have the league's third-best rushing attack. They ran for 138 yards and 150 yards in the first two matchups against Green Bay.

The Packers, meanwhile, were in the middle of the pack (no pun intended) in terms of their rushing attack, but they were near the bottom of the league in terms of average yards per attempt (4.1). They managed to run for 192 yards against Chicago in the second matchup, but that was largely due to the Bears' defense being woefully ill-prepared to slow down Malik Willis, who will be relegated to backup duty with Jordan Love set to return to the lineup.

With that said, Chicago's rush defense is far from a strength. Regardless of the forecast, they'll need to play better if they want to come out with a win in the Wild Card.

While the Bears have the clear edge in the running game, they will have to do a better job of getting off the field than they have in recent weeks. They did a good job of holding Detroit to field goals last week, but they can't expect to survive if they only have the ball for 25 minutes.

We've seen the weather play a role in a few games this season. They beat the Commanders in a monsoon in Week 6 and the Giants in the snow in Week 10. They also blew out the Browns in near-record freezing temperatures in Week 15.

The Wild Card matchup against their division rivals looks like it could be the next one.