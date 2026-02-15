The Bears' 2025 season was truly one for the ages. They had fans on the edge of their seats practically every week.

The Cardiac Bears mastered the art of the come-from-behind victory. They consistently snatched victory from the jaws of defeat unlike any other team in NFL history.

Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams set an NFL record (for a QB under the age of 25) by manufacturing seven game-winning drives this year, including an iconic 25-point fourth-quarter explosion against the Packers in the Wild Card Round. It was the largest playoff comeback in the 106-year history of the Chicago Bears.

The Bears with a comeback for the ages 🔥



Before tonight, NFL postseason teams were just 3-158 all-time when trailing by 15+ entering the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/BXLb8e8OsX — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) January 11, 2026

The Bears' miraculous season was one of the top storylines across the entire league. The same can be said for the high-caliber playmaking ability of Caleb Williams. Even when they were down, Williams instilled a sense of belief that they were never out. That made for some must-see TV.

Each year around this time, the NFL creates a list of the top ten games of the season. I was really curious to see how the list shook out this year. I wanted to see which Bears games (and, most importantly, how many of them) made the cut. There are 285 games in the NFL season, after all.

NFL.com came out with the list and didn't disappoint. Four Bears games made the cut!

The Bears' Week 17 matchup against the 49ers was the first domino to fall. The 42-38 shootout, which was the first regular-season game in NFL history to be tied at 7, 14, 21, 28, and 35, came in at ninth on the list.

From there, the Divisional Round clash against the Rams was the next Bears game on the list. The 20-17 overtime thriller was ranked seventh. Chicago's miraculous 22-16 win over Green Bay in Week 16 (which was another overtime thriller) came in next at sixth place. It had to be featured, and, if not for their next matchup three weeks later, it would been even higher.

Unsurprisingly, their record-setting comeback in the Wild Card Round against Green Bay was voted as the Bears' most entertaining game of the season. The 31-27 win also came in at second place on the list (behind only Rams/Seahawks Week 16 clash).

That game, and everything it meant for both fanbases, was truly iconic. Even for those not invested in the heated rivalry, it would be impossible to deny just how incredible the comeback was. It's more than deserving of the second-place spot and was a potential turning point of the rivalry.

Incredibly, you could actually make a much stronger case that there were two notable omissions than you could that the games that made it weren't worthy.

The Week 9 thriller against Cincinnati, which the Bears won 47-42, was undoubtedly one of the most entertaining games of the season (and was listed in the 'More games worth revisiting' category). The first matchup against Green Bay, which the Packers won 28-21 in Week 14, also featured a wild second-half comeback and photo finish. Under different circumstances (like one where two other Bears/Packers games weren't featured or the Week 9 matchup instead occurred in Week 15 when the stakes were higher), both of those games would've been worthy of a spot on the list.

The Rams (who were also featured four times) and Bills (who had three games on the list) were the only other teams featured more than twice. It feels safe to assume that Chicago will have a healthy influx of primetime games next season.