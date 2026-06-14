Predicting the Chicago Bears' 53-Man Roster After Minicamp

It was predictable, although in the past similar questions to the head coach at the end of offseason practices met with varied responses.



No one wants to show their cards now and Ben Johnson wasn't when asked who jumped out at him during offseason work.



“No one pops off the top of my head right now," Johnson said. "I just think of every position group right now, and I'm really happy with how the coaches are coaching them and the competition that we've had, with just jerseys and helmets on right now. There's been a lot of back and forth.



I think you (media) have been out there, you've seen the defense win some drills, some offense win the drills, and there's been a healthy back and forth, which, as a head coach, you want to see that.”



No clues, but as Johnson said. the media was watching for five of the offseason practices.



We continue to be blown away by the competitiveness of Ben Johnson.@danwiederer & @grotesports break down that and much more in our latest episode:https://t.co/oiKe7YlVHS pic.twitter.com/KnSwLXGHES — Take The North (@TakeTheNorthPod) June 12, 2026

Honestly, not much looked different for the Bears coming out of minicamp/OTAs than going into it.



Rookies will get their chances to impress at training camp. Of the veterans who look like they'd be most vulnerable to a roster challenge are cornerback Terell Smith and tackle Kiran Amegadjie. They'll have Noah Sewell and tackle Ozzy Trapilo starting out on the physically unable to perform list, and it wouldn't be surprising if Shemar Turner winds up there after he didn't get to practice in the offseason following a November ACL tear.



Here's a projected 53-man roster coming out of minicamp and heading toward training camp. Starters are denoted with an asterisk.



Quarterbacks (3)



Caleb Williams*, Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum



All of that talk about trading Tyson Bagent means zippo at this point. Johnson likes Bagent and wants him on the roster. Fourth quarterback Miller Moss hasn't had much of a chance to run plays, and the best he can hope for is a practice squad spot.



Running backs (3)

D'Andre Swift*, Kyle Monangai, Roschon Johnson

Johnson is the best blocker of the three running backs and better at catching a football than Monangai, although the second-year back from Rutgers did look like he had been working on his hands in the offseason after dropping a team-high six passes last year, per Pro Football Reference. If Johnson is going to be beaten out then the one who might do it is Salvon Ahmed, who showed some nice abilities during OTAs. The problem is, if the Bears cut Johnson they have no one after Monangai who runs with power. Johnson is 227 pounds and Ahmed 196. Undrafted Coleman Bennett is only 185. You need to be able to run through tackles in the NFL.



Roschon Johnson Free Football Camp pic.twitter.com/LLOX9OHfEd — BamFam Foundation (@BamFam501c3) June 13, 2026

Wide receivers (6)



Luther Burden III*, Rome Odunze*, Kalif Raymond, Zavion Thomas, Jahdae Walker, Scotty Miller



If they were going to use one more back, then one less wideout would be logical. Miller has excelled in OTAs and also had some nice plays in minicamp, as his experience was obvious. He's a versatile but small (174 pounds) receiver who can make the roster. But the Bears can get by with one less receiver than many teams because tight end Colston Loveland can line up at the wide receiver spots.



Looking forward to Caleb Williams and Scotty Miller recreating this moment vs. the Packers: pic.twitter.com/5oUkkSRM7w — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) May 9, 2026

Tight ends (3)



Colston Loveland*, Cole Kmet*, Sam Roush



While much attention was paid during OTAs and minicamp to wide receiver Zavion Thomas, Roush was targeted just as much and maybe as impressive in his ability to make plays. He just was doing it with backups most of the time while Thomas got more reps with starters.



I know the focus here is Logan Jones, but can we talk about Caden “The Vanilla Gorilla” Barnett on this play?



I think he’s the ‘26 UDFA to make the 53-man



🔥 pic.twitter.com/M3q4u6z9fY — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) May 12, 2026

Offensive line: (10)



LT Braxton Jones*, LG Joe Thuney*, C Garrett Bradbury*, RG Jonah Jackson*, RT Darnell Wright*, T Theo Benedet, T Jedrick Wills Jr., C Logan Jones, G Jordan McFadden, G Luke Newman



The Bears are a bit hamstrung here because their centers are not players who also handle guard. Otherwise they could get by with one less offensive lineman. Either way, it's difficult to see how the 2024 third-rounder, Amegadjie, gets on the 53-man roster. It's hard to say he's any better after minicamp when they're not wearing pads.



Montez Sweat, Austin Booker and Dayo working on get offs.



What’s your confidence level 1-10 for this group this year Chicago? #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/ia30so2z1Y — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) June 10, 2026

Defensive line (10)

DE Montez Sweat*, DT Grady Jarrett*, DT Gervon Dexter*, DE Austin Booker*, DT Neville Gallimore, DT Jordan van den Berg, DE Dayo Odeyingbo, DE Shemar Turner, DT Kentavius Street, DE Daniel Hardy

Turner and Odeyingbo supply versatility because both can move inside to 3-technique in passing situations. The one thing to come out of minicamp is Odeyingbo has progressed farther along in recovery from Achilles surgery than could have been anticipated. He was doing team practice besides individual work, and that says he should be ready to go by the start of training camp or shortly thereafter. They will need to closely monitor him, though.



Bears back at practice today — including LB T.J. Edwards and DE Dayo Odeyingbo. DB Kyler Gordon didn’t participate. pic.twitter.com/dWyzAZNs3N — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) June 3, 2026

Linebackers (5)



MLB T.J. Edwards*, WLB Devin Bush*, SLB D'Marco Jackson*, Jack Sanborn, Keyshaun Elliott

Nephi Sewell could challenge here. He had an interception in minicamp and played well in general. He should be able to do that since the scheme is one he knew from New Orleans. If he challenged anyone, it would be Sanborn. Don't anticipate much from last year's fourth-rounder, Ruben Hyppolite II.



Defensive backs (10)

CB Jaylon Johnson*, S Coby Bryant*, S Dillon Thieneman*, CB Tyrique Stevenson*, SCB Kyler Gordon*, CB Malik Muhammad, S Elijah Hicks, CB/S Cam Lewis, CB Josh Blackwell, CB Terell Smith



Smith has recovered from an ACL tear but the last spot could be his battle with Jaylon Jones. They tested Jones' versatility in minicamp by putting him into the slot. He gave up a 40-yard completion to Colston Loveland.



Good to see Terrell Smith back out there. pic.twitter.com/r18LQDn9Fj — EJ 🇺🇸 (@itsmine49) June 10, 2026

Specialists (3)



K Cairo Santos, P Tory Taylor, LS Beau Gardner



The choice is Gardner or Luke Elkin, a first-year player from Iowa, as long snapper. Gardner, the former Georgia long snapper, might have been the best in the country in college. It's not entirely clear coming out of minicamp that it will be either. A more experienced cut veteran to be named later might wind up being the guy.

Scott Daly, who has been the long snapper, is no longer available after signing with Tampa Bay. He had a key role last year in a Bears win but not at snapping the ball. He provided key insight for Josh Blackwell to block the game-winning field goal try by the Raiders.

Bears long snapper Scott Daly told Josh Blackwell the Raiders long snapper moved the ball before every snap.



Blackwell went on to block the Raiders go-ahead FG

pic.twitter.com/ec5tobbNtW — Dave (@davebftv) September 29, 2025