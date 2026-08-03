Biggest Takeaways From the First Week of Chicago Bears Training Camp

The Chicago Bears kicked off training camp Tuesday, and non-padded practices began the following day. It's always difficult to discern what's real from what's insignificant in the first week of training camp, as players perform differently when they're running in compression shorts and shells.

We'll learn a lot about the team when the pads come on later today, but there were also a few noteworthy developments that occurred over the first week.

What are some of the most important takeaways from the first week of camp?

The left tackle competition is real...

Jul 31, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) walks on the field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The starting left tackle job is not close to being decided. While Braxton Jones was the early favorite to win the job (and is still the favorite to win the job), the coaching staff is not going to be quick to the count. Jedrick Willis has also received a healthy dose of first-team reps on Thursday and Saturday, and forgotten man Kiran Amegadjie also got in on the first-team action on Friday.

As it stands right now, Theo Benedet is seemingly locked into his role as a backup swing tackle. However, he probably has much better odds to make the team in that role (and his role as an extra TE in jumbo packages) than whoever loses the battle between Wills and Amegadjie.

While it would be nice to have the left tackle position set in stone (which it probably would be if Ozzy Trapilo were healthy), it's also good to see they're going to put the position through the wringer to find the best starting option. It'll probably come down to how well each player performs in the preseason.

...and the center position battle is not

Jul 31, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Theo Benedet (79) and offensive lineman Logan Jones (54) warm up during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Garrett Bradbury has already stamped his name on the starting center job. The veteran has been taking all the first-team reps, which makes sense since neither he nor Logan Jones has experience with quarterback Caleb Williams. With the center position being as important as it is, they'll want to work out the kinks before the season opener.

However, the book on Logan Jones has not been written yet. Making declarative statements about an early-round pick in the first week of August rarely ages well. Remember when Ja'Marr Chase couldn't catch a cold during his rookie year training camp? How about when Ozzy Trapilo was a surefire bust after the team ruled him out at left tackle relatively early last year? Trapilo is still somewhat unproven, but those early concerns proved to be premature down the stretch last season.

For now, the job belongs to Bradbury. It was expected to be a competition, and it probably won't be much of one. Jones will have a chance to take the job and run if the veteran falters at any point, though.

Caleb Williams is ready to take a MASSIVE leap

Jul 31, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks to quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears are only going to go as far as Caleb Williams will take them this year. If the early training camp reviews are any indication, the sky is the limit for how far they can go. While he threw an interception to Coby Bryant on a wet Saturday afternoon, he's largely been in command and comfortable.

Everyone knows that Williams' most glaring issue last season from a statistical standpoint was his completion percentage, which stood at 58% on the year. That's been something he's focused on improving heading into 2026, and he's off to a good start in that regard over the first week.

One of Caleb Williams' better practices. Well over 70% today. Only 4 incompletions all day in 7on7/team and two were tipped at the line. The other was a high throw on a free play (offsides). Luther Burden and Rome Odunze both looking great. #Bears — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) July 30, 2026

Williams enjoyed a breakout 2025 campaign despite learning Ben Johnson's offense on the fly. With him being in year two under Johnson, he should have a much more concrete understanding of the playbook. That could translate to a massive season for the young signal-caller.

The slot cornerback spot appears to be completely up for grabs

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates after an interception during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but Kyler Gordon is hurt. The star nickelback is one of the league's premier slot defenders when healthy. The only issue is he can't ever seem to stay on the field. Based on general manager Ryan Poles' comments last week, it sounds like they don't even have a timetable for his return.

Free agent acquisition Cam Lewis, whom the team signed to a two-year, $6 million deal this offseason, was initially believed to be the top candidate to replace Gordon if he ever went down. However, they are letting the competition play out in training camp. Lewis has been getting first-team reps, but he's reportedly been rotating with fourth-round selection Malik Muhammad II and Jaylon Jones.

Muhammad is a wild card in this scenario. He thrived on the perimeter for the Longhorns, but has very little experience in the slot at the collegiate level. If the 21-year-old proves that he can add that to his bag in the pros, then he could quickly develop into a key contributor for Chicago. It'll be interesting to see how this one shakes out over the next month, as it will probably come into play at some point this season, regardless of whether Gordon is back before the season opener.

The Bears shouldn't miss DJ Moore too much

Jul 29, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) runs on the field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest questions the Bears needed to answer this offseason was how they were going to replace DJ Moore, who they traded away ahead of free agency. The veteran pass-catcher finished second on the team with 85 targets and 50 catches last season.

They took a shotgun approach to reloading the receiver position following the move, adding veteran pass-catcher Kalif Raymond in free agency and landing LSU WR Zavion Thomas in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Both players have the wheels to take the top off opposing defenses and are also a threat to go the distance on underneath passes due to their run-after-catch ability.

Both Raymond and Thomas are battling with Jahdae Walker for playing time as the team's third receiver, and they've all received rave reviews through the first week of training camp. With the third-receiver spot appearing stable at the very least, and Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze looking ready to take the next step in their career, Chicago shouldn't have any trouble fielding an explosive passing game.