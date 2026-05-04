Predicting Landing Spots for Chicago Bears' Best Remaining Free Agents

As the second wave of free agency hits following the NFL Draft, teams will turn back to the free-agent market to fill any remaining holes they have before the offseason program kicks off in earnest.

The Chicago Bears will certainly be on the lookout for more help, and perhaps that will include considering some of their own free agents, of which there are still seven sitting on the open market.

Speaking of those Bears free agents: here's a look at the best of the bunch remaining on the open market and our predictions for where they're going to end up for 2026.

OL Ryan Bates: New York Giants

Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Ryan Bates. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Bates didn't play a single offensive snap for the Bears over 16 games played last season and instead only played on special teams. In 2024, Bates made two starts for the Bears, but he appeared in just three contests in total because of injury.

A fairly reliable backup who is a better run-blocker than pass-blocker, Bates offers plenty of versatility. Most of his snaps have come on the interior at guard and center, but he also has seen time at both tackle spots.

That kind of versatility is valuable in and of itself, and the Giants, who brought Bates in for a visit last month, need some depth at just about every spot upfront, which makes him a good fit.

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga: Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

After playing in eight games last season due to injury and failing to live up to his two-year, $5 million extension, the Bears released Ogbongbemiga in February.

The 27-year-old is primarily a special teams player but has 226 defensive snaps under his belt and made one start for Chicago last season, so he can chip in on that side of the ball in a pinch.

According to Bill Huber of Green Bay Packers On SI, the Arizona Cardinals had one of the worst special teams rankings in the NFL last season and finished 31st in kickoff coverage. That sounds like an ideal landing spot for Ogbongbemiga.

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Reeves-Maybin was a November practice squad signing of the Bears last season and played in three games but didn't see any defensive snaps.

The former Detroit Lions linebacker, who is 31, believes he still has gas left in the tank but has said he isn't sure if he's going to play in 2026 now that he's the NFLPA president.

While Reeves-Maybin has plenty of experience playing defense, he is best known as a special teams ace. We could see a reunion with the Detroit Lions, who need both more help on special teams and more depth at linebacker after Alex Anzalone walked in free agency to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.