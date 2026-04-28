Ranking the Bears' Top 6 UDFAs With the Best Odds to Make the Roster

The Bears forged their own path in the 2026 NFL Draft. The first round couldn't have gone much better for Chicago, as they landed a potential steal with the 25th pick in Dillon Thieneman.

They continued staying true to their board from there. Much to the dismay of many, that decision saw them address their offense with all three day two selections. However, they at least bounced back with great value selections on the defensive side of the ball on day three.

They also brought in a pretty robust class of undrafted free agents after the draft, with 13 players putting pen to paper and a few others who will have a chance to show out in rookie minicamp.

Which players have the best chance to earn a spot on their final 53-man roster?

Honorable mentions: WR Squirrel White, TE/FB Hayden Large

Florida State receiver Squirrel White would definitely make the all-nickname roster. However, he'll have a much more difficult time making the Bears' roster. If they didn't draft a receiver with a very similar skill set, Zavion Thomas, in the third round, I'd be excited about the potential of scooping up the speedster (he has timed at 4.28 in the 40-yard dash) off the scrap heap. With their current depth at the position, I don't see any way he makes the cut.

Can the Bears afford to keep a fullback around? That seems unlikely with so much stock in the tight end position (especially with Sam Roush being an elite blocker) already. However, if they were to re-incorporate the position into the offense, then I think they'd be happy to roll the dice on Iowa TE Hayden Large.He was called the 'heart and soul' of Iowa's offense in Dane Brugler's The Beast draft guide.

6. Kicker Gabriel Plascencia

Nov 11, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; San Diego State Aztecs place kicker Gabriel Plascencia (46) prepares to kick a field goal during the third quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images | Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images

I don't really think Cairo Santos' job is in danger this season. He's the most accurate kicker in franchise history and is as reliable as they come inside 50 yards. With that said, even as a Santos truther, I'd be lying if I said the addition of San Diego State kicker Gabriel Plascencia isn't intriguing. The 230-pound specialist has been dubbed the 'Thiccer kicker'.

He's not all flair, either. With an 87.8% field goal percentage, he also comes with a solid pedigree, to boot. I could see a scenario where he sticks around the practice squad for a year or two (the route they presumably wanted to take with Jake Moody) and takes over when the 34-year-old Santos decides to hang 'em up.

5. Running back Coleman Bennett

Kennesaw State running back Coleman Bennett runs with the ball towards the sidelines. | Icon Sportswire All Rights Reserved

Kennesaw State running back Coleman Bennett enjoyed a breakout 2025 campaign with over 1000 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns. He has elite testing numbers in the agility department, running a 4.25-second short shuttle time.

While I think he'll ultimately land on the practice squad, he at least has a chance to impress in preseason and grab the third running back spot. I don't think they're head over heels for Roschon Johnson, who is now entering the final year of his rookie contract, by any means. They could also keep four backs if he proves to be a special teams maven early on.

4. Guard Caden Barnett

Dec 30, 2022; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys offensive tackle Caden Barnett (72) against the Ohio Bobcats during the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

University of Wyoming guard Caden Barnett is another member of the (much less obvious) nickname team. The 'Vanilla Gorilla' isn't messing around between the hashes. Barnett is the most well-known player from their undrafted haul, as many expected him to come off the board on day three. He could be eager to prove his doubters wrong come training camp.

Barnett brings a lot of versatility to the offensive line, starting games at both tackle and guard. He's also a good fit for their zone scheme and brings nastiness in the run game (hence the nickname). While the odds are certainly stacked against him when it comes to their current offensive line depth, I'm not ready to count him out just yet. He's got a few traits that make him an intriguing candidate to be OL 10.

3. Defensive tackle Jayden Loving

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Nuer Gatkuoth (7) and defensive lineman Jayden Loving (8) defend Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) during the third quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Wake Forest defensive tackle Jayden Loving is a physical freak with a 9.93 Relative Athletic Score (RAS). He ran a 4.82-second 40-yard dash (with a 1.64 10-yard split) and put up 33 reps on the bench press. The 23-year-old transfer also played pretty well in his lone season with the Demon Deacons, collecting 2.5 sacks and 8.5 TFLs.

While he occasionally struggles to get off blocks, the quick-footed 40 time is evident on the field, as he plays with great burst. He's actually really similar to their sixth-round pick (fellow RAS ace) Jordan van den Berg. That fact won't be doing him too many favors in his battle to make the roster, as there are only so many spots to go around, and they clearly have more invested in the Georgia Tech product. His rare athletic traits at least give him a shot, though.

2. Safety Skyler Thomas

Nov 8, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers defensive back Skyler Thomas (17) tackles Sam Houston Bearkats running back Alton McCaskill (22) after a short gain during the third quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Oregon State safety Skyler Thomas was another player some thought could be drafted late on day three. He's rock-solid in coverage but struggles in the run department. Barring a disaster at the safety position, those skills probably won't come into play for the Bears, though. However, the fact that he already has significant special teams experience could allow him to stick around.

The Bears brought back a few of their core special teamers in the offseason (after virtually all of them hit the open market), but most of them are only locked in through 2026. If Thomas proves he can excel in the third phase (like he did in college), then he could really stick around. He would come a lot cheaper, and they could lock him in for a lot longer.

1. Long snapper Beau Gardner

Nov 25, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins long snapper Beau Gardner (60) snaps the ball against the California Golden Bears at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This might not be exciting, but you also can't really say it's cheating. If you were to pick one player from their UDFA class to be a steal, conventional wisdom says UCLA long snapper Beau Gardner would be firmly planted at the back of that list (with all due respect to long-time Bears' great Patrick Mannelly).

Still, Chicago opted not to bring back Scott Daly this offseason. That left Luke Elkin, whom they signed as an undrafted free agent last season, as the only other option to replace him before they brought Gardner in. Teams often roster two long snappers in training camp, but that's still relevant. Of all the open competitions in this upcoming preseason, this one will be the openest.