Ranking Every Chicago Bears Position Group Entering Training Camp

Coach Ben Johnson gushed after the NFL draft ended about how the team had improved, but not necessarily because of the talent brought in during those three days and during free agency.

Most of the reason for great optimism on his part already existed, starting with Caleb Williams and running down the roster.

"I really expect some of these young players that we already had in the program to take a huge jump from Year 1 to Year 2 of this coaching staff, and then we create a lot of competition really at every position group,” Johnson said.

The competition, the new talent, the existing talent, and the coaches combine to produce position groups situated somewhat differently than at the end of last season. At least on paper, it looks this way.

Projections can be tricky, though. There is little doubt last year's best position group was the offensive line and they were ranked second overall in the league by Pro Football Network. There has been drastic change on the line since the season ended, yet projecting them to be much worse fails to give credit due to the veterans still in place.

Here is a strength ranking of the roster's position groups from best to last heading into this training camp, a projection of real team strength and weakness. The parenthetical number is my ranking on a league-wide basis.

1. Offensive line (4)

Guard Joe Thuney is another year older. The left tackle is Braxton Jones and not Ozzy Trapilo, and the center is Garrett Bradbury instead of Drew Dalman. However, Thuney's excellence has yet to be disproven. Jonah Jackson came over last year from the Rams and showed when he is allowed to play guard and is healthy he can be close to Pro Bowl level. And tackle Darnell Wright's status among the league's best is going to be confirmed at some point soon with the biggest contract of all the O-linemen, if not of all the players on the roster. The Bears last year went from 68 sacks to 24 allowed as this group solidified under line coach Dan Roushar. Althering them slightly with a left tackle who has started and played at what Pro Football Focus said was a higher level than Trapilo played at last year, and with a center who started last year for a Super Bowl offense does not diminish the group much if at all. The overall depth has been bolstered with rookie center Logan Jones.

Yes I think the Bears need Edge and LT help but I think Austin Booker and Braxton Jones will have strong years.



Braxton has started 44 games and will be healthy. Austin Booker after his injury showed up big time.



He’s got double digit sack potential. #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/n3tvCnaHvd — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) April 21, 2026

2. Tight ends (4)

Colston Loveland's surge in the second half of last season, Cole Kmet's proven status as an all-around veteran performer, and now the addition of blocker and receiver Sam Roush in the third round of the draft give the Bears a group at this position not many teams can match. Loveland's progress last year came without the benefit of an offseason to work. He's had one now and the impact should become obvious immediately.

3. Secondary (9)

Considering the loss of talent, this might be questioned. The players who departed not only made big plays but also were responsible for making big mistakes. Kevin Byard allowed seven TD passes while making seven interceptions. Nahshon Wright made five interceptions but gave up six TD passes. C. J. Gardner-Johnson made two interceptions as an in-season injury cornerback replacement but gave up three TD passes. Players brought in to replace them provide more speed and, in theory, bolster a veteran group presumably healthier now. At least Jaylon Johnson looked healthy during spring work. Kyler Gordon may or may not be. In terms of talent, it could even be the best position group, with Coby Bryant and Dillon Thieneman added to the mix. However, putting two new players in the back of the secondary is sometimes a move requiring games together for the mix to solidify.

In Jeremy Fowler's latest article on ESPN, Coby Bryant is mentioned as one of the NFL's top safeties.



"I love him. He's a corner by trade, so he has good feet and ball skills, but he will hit, too, now." via a NFL coordinator



Can't wait to see his 1st season in Chicago🔥 pic.twitter.com/pweZufKeuM — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) July 16, 2026

4. Quarterbacks (10)

Overrated by some, underrated by others, Caleb Williams' ascension took place during last season and came in the form of victories snatched from the jaws of defeat. Now Williams goes forward looking to move up to the top of the Bears' food chart, at least in terms of consistent play. He already ranks there as a team leader after what he did last year. Tyson Bagent regularly gets placed among the league's top backups, although there is little in-game proof of this. At least Johnson likes him. Case Keenum is beyond proven. He's old.

5. Wide receivers (14)

The talent exists for this group to rank near the top but it's only potential at this point. The Bears didn't get a single receiver in the top 33 for Pro Football Focus and inexperience is the main reason. They're assuming a lot about this group when they were willing to deal away DJ Moore and also let Olamide Zaccheaus leave. But the production as there from Luther Burden III throughout the second half of last season and from Rome Odunze in the first half prior to his foot injury to believe they can be big-play threats Williams needs on a play-to-play basis. Kalif Raymond's sure-handed reputation says he is an upgrade over Zaccheaus and his drops, while rookie Zavion Thomas provides potential gadgetry and the type of world-class speed they lacked last year. They could even benefit from adding veteran Scotty Miller, as a successful all-purpose journeyman.

"There are so many signifiers of a potential just nuclear season from Luther Burden."@robertmays and @davehelman_ on why they expect a breakout season for the Chicago Bears' second-year wide receiver. pic.twitter.com/Dj5ckSd5xO — The Athletic Football Show (@TA_FootballShow) July 16, 2026

6. Running backs (15)

D'Andre Swift proved himself despite being constantly question last offseason, while Kyle Monangai was a complete surprise as a seventh-rounder who outperformed many early draft picks. The only thing lacking with this group is backup speed, but running back has become a position where talent can be found on the waiver wire on a weekly basis. Roschon Johnson may yet prove useful because of his size, and his speed was actually greater in terms of the 40-yard dash than that of Monangai and backup Brittain Brown. He also is a better pass blocker than any of the running backs. Maybe the one thing they can't account for is losing the iron hand of running backs coach Eric Bieniemy. He made sure the mistakes made were limited.

7. Linebackers (17)

The Devin Bush signing provides a player who ranked near the top against both the run and pass the last few years, and T. J. Edwards' return from a broken leg should bolster their run defense while returning leadership. The rest of their group is largely unproven but they thought enough of D'Marco Jackson to pay him like a starting strong safety. Drafting Keyshaun Elliott and adding former Bears starter Jack Sanborn means they have both talent and veteran knowhow among backups.

New Bears Linebacker Devin Bush Last Season:



🐻 87.3 Run Defense Grade

🐻 80.4 Coverage Grade



ONLY Linebacker with 80+ Grades in BOTH Categories pic.twitter.com/M2ZuepWjsK — PFF (@PFF) July 9, 2026

8. Specialists (16)

Cairo Santos' consistency and 75% kicking from 50 yards and longer throughout a career at windy, cold, Soldier Field says they could do a great deal worse at this position. He is 34 years old but kickers often age well. Former Bears kicker Robbie Gould was a good example. The much-promised magical ability of punter Tory Taylor hasn't been as evident in the pros as it was at Iowa. His performance has been solid enough but there is definitely room for improvement at avoiding touchbacks and consistent hang time. as he tries to negotiate the same terrible weekly kicking conditions Santos must. Their long snapper position is totally up for grabs with two young players, Luke Elkin and Beau Gardner. Neither has long-snapped for an NFL game. It's a good reason to look for a veteran acquisition at some point in camp or preseason. This is a vital position to fill.

9. Defensive line (31)

It's not that they lack talent. Montez Sweat is a strong all-around edge. They lack numbers on the edge after Sweat and Austin Booker, because Dayo Odeyingbo's recovery from an Achilles tear can't be assumed and Shemar Turner was a mere rookie who barely played before his ACL tear. The defensive tackle situation is spotty because of Gervon Dexter's inconsistency against the run and Grady Jarrett's age. Backups acquired are journeyman-to-practice squad level. It's amazing how they've essentially doubled down on starters at a key position who proved entirely inadequate a year ago.

