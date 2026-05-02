Ranking Ryan Poles' Chicago Bears Picks for Potential Bust Rate

One word hits harder for teams than all others when it comes to the draft and that's "bust."

It's a word with various degrees and meanings but essentially the player failed to live up to their draft status in a big way. The Bears have had plenty of those over the years, although fewer since Ryan Poles became GM, especially if he was drafting in Rounds 1 and 2 and 4 through 7. Round 3, uh, not so much.

The Bears made their bold moves and other moves in the draft where they had players fall into their laps.

The bold moves revolved around looking aggressively for scheme fit. If you did that, and the player fails to pan out, you look even more inept at drafting than if you'd merely selected best available athlete.

"Again, we had clarity on what the role was going to be in terms of their opportunity when they get here," GM Ryan Poles said. "So we were a little bit more aggressive with those names."

Definitely not elated that Ryan Poles willingly traded out of the 2nd round to pick in the 3rd with his known track record of botching later picks. — 🗽Sam (@CalebIsHim) April 25, 2026

First-round picks receive the most scrutiny but when teams have obvious needs and go with other players instead, busts can be even more painful. The Bears needed pass rushers on Days 1 and 2 of the draft and didn't take them so they could address scheme fits in other positions, and if any of those picks bust, they'll look even worst than they would otherwise look.

Here's a ranking for potential bust rate among Bears 2026 draft picks. You won't find sixth-round pick Jordan van den Berg on this list because little is expected from sixth- and seventh-round picks.

One study turned up 4% of all defensive tackles drafted in Round 7 during the first two decades of this century became starters. So if you get anything from a defensive tackle so late it's a plus. It's only 2.1% for running backs, which speaks for what a rarity Kyle Monangai was.

With Keyshaun Elliot, I would say he doesn't always play up to this testing. And he is a little stiff (Shocked by that 3-cone time). But hes not Jack Sanborn out there. Definitely has enough athleticism especially since LB is such an instincts position pic.twitter.com/kD28sjiU57 — Steve Letizia (@CFCBears) April 25, 2026

6. LB Keyshaun Elliott, Round 5

Working on Elliott's side is how high he was evaluated in predraft assessments, despite the fact only 14.56% of linebackers in the study who were taken in Round 5 became starters. He was actually graded a late Round 3 or early Round 4 pick by Pro Football Focus. So, even if they get only special teams play and backup help from Elliott it could be deemed a success. But with so much predraft hype, the possibility that a 166th overall pick becomes a starter looks better than if he had been a player they reached for in Round 3. The Bears even saw him as a potential defensive captain/play caller at some point.

5. C Logan Jones, 2nd round

Centers normally don't get drafted in Round 1 and the Bears had the first one taken, at No. 57. A report by ESPN says they wanted to trade up to draft Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood. If they had, would Jones have been possible.

Jones' only real flaw is short arms, which really isn't a problem at center unless he gets matched up one-on-one with a long-armed blitzing linebacker. Stopping a linebacker blitzing can be a mere matter of occupying his attention for a few seconds.

Concerning to me as a bears fan to see 2nd round pick and supposed center of the future Logan Jones getting carved up by Domonique Orange who is now on the Vikings.



We now get this matchup twice a year. Jones needs to step his game up that’s for sure… pic.twitter.com/BlWviBJ8zk — HeartBreak98 (@HBreak8898) April 25, 2026

The only real reason to suspect this could turn out to be a bust is Pro Football Focus' center rankings. They had centers Jake Slaughter, Sam Hecht and Connor Lew all higher ranked on their draft board than Jones. Mel Kiper Jr., didn't have Jones as the top center, either. In fact, the Bears' third pick, tight end Sam Roush, as graded higher by PFF than Jones.

4. CB Malik Muhammad, 4th round

Considering 15 cornerbacks were selected ahead of him, there are lower expectations and so being labeled a bust is less likely.

The chances of finding a starter in the secondary in Round 4 have been low compared to many positions, though, at 16.67%

#Bears new CB, Malik Muhammad (Texas), wanted to become a WR and $$$ changed his mind. @dpbrugler wrote in THE BEAST: "He projects as a starter, with shades of Greg Newsome II." pic.twitter.com/zPMCJqXoA5 — Barroom | Aldo Gandia (@BarroomNetwork) April 25, 2026

This is one of those players the Bears saw as a scheme fit and they moved up in a trade to land him at 124. In the process, they skipped over Keith Abney and Chandler Rivers, two cornerbacks PFF had graded higher.

"So with Malik (Muhammad), he's someone that we talked about," Poles said. "(DB coach) Al (Harris) DA (defensive coordinator Dennis Allen) and I, we like the way that he covers. We like the play style, and we think there's room for him to continue to improve too."

Steady and consistent are two of the tags predraft ratings came up with for Muhammad, and that's in direct contrast to the player whose job he'll be challenging, Tyrique Stevenson. The opportunity he'll have because of Stevenson's up-and-down career is probably enough to ensure he won't fit into a bust category. If Stevenson turns around his trend, he can make Muhammad's rookie impact negligible.

LSU WR Barion Brown making Texas DB Malik Muhammad face plant on this corner route. Oh my goodness pic.twitter.com/EeJzBUn8Wj — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 31, 2026

3. S Dillon Thieneman, 1st round

The fact virtually everyone had Thieneman going off as the second-best safety and in Round 1 — and almost all of them higher than 25th — is sufficient for thinking he'll avoid being a bust. About half of first-rounders fail to live up to expectations, but Thieneman is a first-round safety. It's more rare for someone at his position to turn up in Round 1, so the scrutiny has been there all along. His film and combine all speak or his skill level.

ESPN's Matt Miller ranked Thieneman's selection at No. 25 as the 11th best pick made in this draft. If he's going to bust, the Bears won't be alone in thinking they had someone worthwhile in Round 1.

However, there is this one study of concern. It's very objective and not subjective, so Thieneman could be the outlier here. A study by Rotowire turned up picks 22-26 as the area of the draft with the highest bust rates. Nos. 22 and 26 were highest at 57%.

Just in case @stmcgee calling him “good” isn’t proof.



Here is two clips of new San Francisco 49ers Kaelon Black running over and around the “savior of the Chicago Bears defense” Dillon Thieneman



“ “ - @tbhoosiers (probably) https://t.co/95IZXhsBs5 pic.twitter.com/y9LXD926L6 — Kirkwood & Dunn Podcast (@KirkwoodandDunn) April 29, 2026

2. TE Sam Roush, 3rd round

Working in Roush's favor is a study for over 20 years saying Round 3 tight ends have the second-highest percentage of all positions to become starters.

That's pretty much all Roush has working in his favor besides being a good blocker. Blocking alone shouldn't be the measuring stick for a player taken on Day 2.

Sam Roush, R3, 69 OVR



Type of player I've wanted them to take for years. TRUE TRUE blocking TE.



Look at how Johnson used Brock Wright, moving around, blocking PoA or as an adjuster with some outlet touches.



That's gonna be Roush. A TE you trust to block NFL DEs 🔥



1/3 - #86 https://t.co/ly2ihehjup pic.twitter.com/BMnK7hbw8q — mike faltas (@mfaltas_) April 26, 2026

PFF's comp to Roush in predraft assessment was Luke Stocker, a tight end who played 11 years for Tennessee, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Minnesota. He made only 85 career receptions in 11 years. He's also coming into this with short arms, like Jones has, but when you're position frequently is handling pass rushers or run stoppers who are on the outside and can have longer arms, and your other chief function is to catch passes, this can be a major issue.

Roush last year had seven dropped passes per PFF, a high 12.5% drop rate. PFF also tracked him at a separation rate against man-to-man coverage lower than his tight end draft class’ average.

1.WR Zavion Thomas, 3rd round

The number of 4.2-something burner receivers who come into the league and never amount to anything is an embarrassment to top athletes everywhere. John Ross, where are you? Jerome Mathis ran 4.26 and made six NFL receptions. Rondel Menendez had a 4.24 clocking and never made an NFL catch. Tyrone Calico ran 4.27 and had 42 receptions. Tyquan Thornton ran 4.28 and has 58 catches in four years.

The Bears like how Thomas has good hands. If his hands are so good and his speed so great, shouldn't he have more than a high of 41 college catches, only 106 for his career, only 11.6 yards per catch and only a high of 12.6 yards per catch?

After all, these are not NFL defenders with their speed he is going against.

He is a decent return man but not spectacular with a 27.2-yard average on 35 returns. His punt return average is a mediocre 9.7. That's Dante Pettis territory, the NFL version and not the college version who had nine return TDs.

They're talking a lot about gadget use and how Johnson can find ways to use his speed. The Jameson Williams model is a legitimate one but Williams averaged 19.6 yards per catch in college at Ohio State and Alabama. He was never worse than 17.1.

Thomas has plenty of work to do in order to make his mark in the NFL and show he was worthy of the 89th pick.

Zavion Thomas - R3, 89 OVR



Don't have a ton here. Super fast (4.28). Return guy, has a lot of gadget potential. Was not featured majorly at LSU. Day 3 on consensus board. Flashes of great releases, allegedly a practice warrior.



ST/manufactured touch potential. Some RB. https://t.co/S7vSiy3FJ5 pic.twitter.com/miJkMBzDMm — mike faltas (@mfaltas_) April 26, 2026

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