Ryan Poles Could Secure a Significant Bargain as L'Jarius Sneed Enters Free Agency

The Chicago Bears drafted Malik Muhammad in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft to offer some much-needed competition and a potential long-term solution at cornerback.

Muhammad will challenge Tyrique Stevenson for the job opposite Jaylon Johnson in 2026. Stevenson is on thin ice following a 2025 campaign in which he saw his role reduced because of poor play.

While we're excited to see what Muhammad can do, there is just no guarantee he'll be able to step into that role immediately, and that would leave Stevenson as a starter, which is a scary proposition after what we saw out of him in 2025.

The Bears should be looking to add more veteran competition at the position and a new option has now popped up for Chicago.

L'Jarius Sneed is now officially available

Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While he has been a free agent since March, Sneed was involved in some legal trouble, which likely led to teams staying away from him on the open market.

However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Sneed's attorney announced on Tuesday that all charges have been dismissed, leaving "Sneed without conviction or admission of any kind."

"Dallas based criminal defense attorney Michael J. Todd announced that all criminal charges against his client, former Chiefs and Titans cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, have been dismissed," Schefter wrote. "Sneed originally was charged with aggravated assault that was reduced by the grand jury to the misdemeanor offense of failure to report the commission of a felony. The state of Texas dismissed the misdemeanor completely Friday, which Todd said leaves Sneed without conviction or admission of any kind."

It remains to be seen if Sneed will still be subject to discipline by the NFL, but the last part of Schefter's report suggests he won't be.

Why Bears should sign Sneed

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson and Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After posting a career-best year in 2023 with the Kansas City Chiefs, Sneed was widely viewed as an elite corner.

Sneed parlayed that into a monster contract with the Tennessee Titans after the Chiefs traded him to Nashville in 2024, but injuries have derailed his career since then and the Titans cut Sneed earlier this offseason.

Because of how down and out his career is, the veteran will come with zero strings attached on a cheap, one-year prove-it deal.

That's perfect for the Bears, who can bring Sneed in to add to the competition at cornerback between Stevenson and Muhammad.

If he can return anywhere close to his old form and proves to be better than both of those players, great. If not, Sneed can serve as depth or be cut without consequence, so there's really zero harm in bringing him in.