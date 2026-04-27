How Many Bears Rookies Will Actually Make an Impact in 2026 — and Where

S Dillon Thieneman

Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We would be shocked if Thieneman isn't a Day 1 starter, not just because of the Bears' uncertainty at safety, but also because of his obvious talent that made him a first-round pick.

The Oregon safety can play either safety spot, and he could chip in at nickel cornerback if needed. We fully expect Chicago to roll into the season with Thieneman and Coby Bryant manning the safety spots in Dennis Allen's defense.

CB Malik Muhammad

Texas defensive back Malik Muhammad. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Muhammad enters the fray at cornerback, where the Bears are set to have a starting competition that includes Tyrique Stevenson, Zah Frazier, Terell Smith, and maybe others.

Stevenson might be the favorite because of his experience, but he also saw his role reduced last season after struggling mightily, and neither Frazier nor Smith played a single snap in 2025.

Not only do we think Muhammad is going to make an impact, we have him pegged as a starter this season. We love the athleticism and physicality he brings to the table, but his competitiveness and overall mentality only makes us more confident in him.

John Syty tells a GREAT Malik Muhammad story🤝



Welcome to Chicago🔥 pic.twitter.com/9FkXUKxBBq — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) April 25, 2026

What about the rest of the draft picks?

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Logan Jones. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Along with not drafting an edge rusher, this is where we start to have a problem with the Bears' draft class. We just don't see that many rookies in a position to make an impact in Year 1, which is bad news for a team that should have Super Bowl aspirations.

Logan Jones is the future at center, but whether or not that future comes in 2026 remains to be seen. He's going to compete against Garrett Bradbury, but the veteran has a clear advantage due to his experience. That doesn't mean Jones won't win the job or see the field at some point this season, but his odds aren't great.

As long as the Bears have Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet, Sam Roush is only going to see the field when the Bears need a blocker or when the team is in "13" personnel, and that's assuming another veteran on the roster isn't ahead of him on the depth chart. The Bears ran "13" personnel 8.52% of the time in 2025, per Sumer Sports.

General manager Ryan Poles admitted it might be tough for Zavion Thomas to carve out a role on offense in Year 1 because of how difficult it can be the learn Ben Johnson's offense.

Right now, we see Thomas as the WR5, with Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Kalif Raymond and Jahdae Walker all ahead of him. The rookie might carve out a role as a returner, but even that isn't a guarantee with Raymond and Josh Blackwell the favorites for those roles.

Late-round picks like Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan van den Berg can definitely make the roster, but their best shot at contributing will come on special teams and we wouldn't expect many snaps on defense for either in Year 1.