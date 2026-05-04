Our Favorite 2026 Bears Draft Pick, and Our Reasons Why

The Chicago Bears received mostly mixed reviews for their 2026 draft haul. While virtually everyone loved the selection of Oregon's Dillon Thieneman in the first round, some questioned the process that saw them only addressing their defensive line (which was widely considered their biggest weakness) in the sixth round.

They followed up the selection of Thieneman with three straight picks targeting offensive players (a fact that offended many) on day two. While we didn't love the idea of adding their third tight end in the third round, it was easy to see the vision with the two other selections.

It was also easy to see the vision with their fourth-round selection of Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad. In fact, you could make a strong argument that he was their best pick of the entire class.

The Bears desperately needed Tyrique Stevenson insurance

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) takes the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The cornerback position was one of the Bears' most underrated glaring weaknesses entering this offseason. They dealt with a myriad of injuries in the secondary last year and lost Nahshon Wright, who played 97% of the defensive snaps in a breakout season, in free agency.

Tyrique Stevenson is the favorite to reprise his role as the starting outside cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson. However, it's understandable that the coaching staff didn't want to put all their eggs in that basket. He has been largely inconsistent through his first three years and was effectively benched for Wright, who had plenty of warts of his own (especially in man coverage), last season.

The second cornerback spot will now be up for grabs in the preseason. Stevenson will battle it out with Muhammad and Terell Smith. However, with Smith and Stevenson entering the final year of their rookie contracts, it feels safe to assume they would prefer Muhammad to take the job and run with it.

Muhammad has thrived against his toughest competition

Aug 30, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) makes a catch over Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) in the first half at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Lockdown cornerbacks are one of the most coveted assets in the modern NFL. While it would be overly hyperbolic to tag Muhammad with that title, it's impossible to deny just how well he's performed against NFL-quality competition at the University of Texas.

He was the Longhorns' unquestioned top cover man over the past two years, and they often left him on an island against some of the best receivers in college football. He held his own in virtually every one of those matchups.

Notably, Muhammad held Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, who is unanimously considered the best receiver in college football, to a lowly 7 catches for 46 yards in their two matchups with one another. He held him to only one catch for three yards in the 2024 Rose Bowl (which was the only time he had fewer than 3 grabs and 34 yards in a game).

There are no sure things in the draft process, and that's especially true with players selected on day three of the draft. However, betting on players who have played well with the lights at their brightest is usually a wise decision.

He eliminated his most glaring concern at the NFL Scouting Combine

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas defensive back Malik Muhammad (DB23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There were previously three concerns surrounding Muhammad. First off, he will occasionally get handsy in coverage and is a penalty risk. While he showed some improvement in that department in 2025 (he only got called for three penalties in 2025), that will largely be something that the Bears will live with if he's otherwise providing starter-quality play.

There was also some concern surrounding his weight, as he came in at 182 lbs at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, that isn't really a red flag weight, and more of a yellow one. He should have no issues getting up to 190 lbs. after a full offseason in an NFL weight room next year.

Questions also persisted about his long speed. Mississippi State speedster Brenen Thompson (who ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the combine) was virtually the only receiver to get over on him last season. He also got caught out of position against a few other track stars. However, any concerns over Muhammad's speed were put to rest when he ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. That'll definitely work.