A concerning situation popped up on the Bears' Friday Injury Report

You never want to see a player being listed as a DNP on the injury report late in the week. That usually means they were injured in practice the day of or before the report came out.

Bears' cornerback Nahshon Wright, who was one of this year's most egregious Pro Bowl snubs, was a limited participant with a hamstring injury earlier in the week, but didn't take part in practice today. He is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers as a result.

It seems like his "illness" tag, which was added to the report this afternoon, could be the reason for his absence. That was hopefully the case, as he would probably be in line to miss Sunday's game if he suffered a setback with his previous hamstring injury.

Soft tissue injuries often linger (just ask Kyler Gordon), and they definitely don't want Wright to miss any time with the playoffs on the horizon.

He's been their only key cornerback who has managed to avoid the injury bug. The 27-year-old has been a remarkably steady contributor for the Bears' defense this season. He's currently second on the team with five interceptions and has started all but one game on the perimeter for Chicago.

He's grown into his role as a starter at the left cornerback spot and has looked more comfortable with each passing week. The pending free agent, who signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal in April, has put himself in a position to receive quite the hefty payday this offseason.

Of note, Wright is also one of five players currently listed on the injury report with an illness. It seems like there could be something a sickness moving its way through Halas Hall.

They will hope to have all hands on deck with a pivotal Sunday night matchup against San Francisco, which has massive playoff implications as both teams sit at 11-4. Wright's hands have been proven to be quite solid.

With that said, the sky wouldn't be falling if Wright were forced to miss the game. The Bears would then conceivably turn to a forgotten man in the secondary, Tyrique Stevenson, to play a full-time role on the outside once again.

Stevenson played a season-low (in games he was healthy) 27 snaps against Green Bay last week, but he's a quality player who's more than capable of holding his own when he's on his game.

They might need him to come to play against the 49ers' explosive offense on Sunday night.