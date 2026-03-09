Bears Re-Sign Braxton Jones to One-Year, $10 Million Contract

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been hard at work since the opening of the legal tampering period of free agency at noon EST on Monday. He started with the re-signing of linebacker D'Marco Jackson to a two-year deal, and he's still going well into the evening. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler broke the news on X that the Bears were re-signing left tackle Braxton Jones to a one-year, $10 million contract. The fifth-round pick from the 2022 NFL draft was allowed to hit free agency this year, but it looks like he's coming back for one more season.

Left tackle Braxton Jones back to the Bears on a one-year deal worth up to $10M, per source.



Chicago has its starting option at left tackle. @Murphy_McGuire from @OctagonFootball on the deal. pic.twitter.com/JxYFXyqmKP — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 9, 2026

Braxton Jones is a strong candidate to be Chicago's starting left tackle in 2026

Braxton Jones, when healthy, was a solid left tackle for the Bears ever since his rookie season. In 2024, he finished with a respectable 77.4 PFF grade, which was good enough for a Top 20 finish among all offensive tackles in the NFL. Not just left tackles, all offensive tackles. Unfortunately, he suffered a major ankle injury in December of that year, creating a need for the Bears at left tackle at the NFL draft.

He was a shell of himself to start the regular season and was eventually benched in favor of Theo Benedet and rookie Ozzy Trapilo. Now, in an ironic twist of fate, he may reclaim his starting job as Trapilo recovers from a brutal, late-season injury of his own. Hopefully, being a full year removed from his injury and partaking in the offseason program will get Jones all the way back to form.

Re-signing Braxton Jones shows how Ryan Poles has grown as a general manager

This is a great deal for everyone involved. Braxton Jones gets to stay with the team that drafted him, in a locker room and offense that is now familiar to him. He doesn't get the long-term financial security that many free agents seek, but $10 million on a one-year 'prove it' deal is nothing to shake a stick at.

As for general manager Ryan Poles, he now has a dependable option at left tackle that won't break the bank. He could have gone after Taylor Decker, who appeared to be the perfect answer to the Bears' left tackle problem, or possibly even trade for Trent Williams, now that the 49ers have floated a willingness to listen to offers. Instead, he paid out a modest contract to a player he already knows. He's now addressed what was a major issue for Chicago entering this offseason, and he did so without jeopardizing their future roster flexibility.

The Bottom Line

As aforementioned, Braxton Jones is an above-average left tackle when healthy, and now that his injury is a year and a half behind him, he should be able to get back to that level of play. That's exactly what the Bears need, and they got it without committing massive resources to a long-term deal that would create conflict with Ozzy Trapilo, who looks to be their left tackle of the future but needs some time to recover from his own injury.