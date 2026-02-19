Mock Draft Pick for Bears Considers Ben Johnson's Love of Scoring

Ben Johnson's calling card is attacking.

Caleb Williams said it himself this week in a podcast. The coach wants to run up 50 points on people. If you do that, defense tends to take the back seat when it comes to finding talent.

This seems to be the theme in a mock draft conducted by The Athletic with its abundance of beat writers making the picks across the league. The Athletic's Dan Wiederer made the pick for the Bears in this mock draft and the choice was not a pass rusher or run stopper or even a safety.

Instead, he went offense. It's not out of the question with Johnson wanting points. The pick at No. 25 was Alabama tackle Kaydn Proctor.

According to PFF, Kaydn Proctor's grades for 2023 season:



66.3 overall (#205 nationally among 628 qualifying tackles)



58.8 pass block (#403 out of 598)



67.2 run block (#114 out of 558)



Iowa tackles in '23:



Gennings Dunker 69.5 overall (#145)

Mason Richman 44.9 overall (#604) — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) January 17, 2024

"The temptation here is to pour resources into the defensive front," Wiederer admitted. "But with a deep class in that regard, it’s easier to wait when a player like this at a position of need remains available. Proctor seems ready-made for the Bears, a three-year starter and an All-American last season. At 6-7, 366, he is massive, has impressive length and would be an immediate asset to the running game."

Proctor played all of his snaps at left tackle last year or Alabama. He allowed two sacks. This might not exactly be plug-and-play because Proctor hasn't been entirely effective. It's more a projection pick at No. 25 based on size and coach Dan Roushar's ability to get linemen prepared for the job at hand.

Every draft cycle there's a few prospects that I end up having a pretty high grade on and think will translate well to the NFL that I just hate watching on film.



Kadyn Proctor is that guy this year. Big, powerful but every play feels like a chore to watch lol. — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) February 14, 2026

At what point defense?

The obvious need exists to have someone in place to play because Ozzy Trapilo's patellar tendon injury could keep him sidelined until late next year. It wouldn't even be surprising if he missed the entire season because of the late date when he suffered the injury. It occurred in the playoff win over Green Bay.

The players in place now to take it over are Theo Benedet or Kiran Amegadjie. They also could move All-Pro right tackle Darnell Wright, but doing this makes little sense since it could weaken them on the other side.

Anywho….. here is Kadyn Proctor (74) allowing a Kyle Kennard sack https://t.co/4X4VZUwDm1 pic.twitter.com/ZgZWRH8gVy — Sandstorm Sentinel (@SandstormWillll) October 19, 2024

Another left tackle in the draft or free agency seems the best idea, and usually the free agency route at this position is extremely expensive. For example, Green Bay's Rasheed Walker has had Pro Football Focus blocking grades below those of Bears free agent Braxton Jones, but is projected to get $21 million in free agency. Jones could get a ton of money despite coming off injuries the last two seasons.

Drafting someone with the capability of solidifying that fifth offensive line position is not a bad idea.

Kadyn Proctor (6’7/380) vs the True Freshman Desir Twins, James Williams, and Stefon Thompson

🐘 6 Pressures Allowed (CAREER HIGH)

🐘 1 Sack Allowed

🐘 2 Hits Allowed

🐘 1 Penalty



Proctor’s 6 Pressures Allowed were the MOST in the Country during Week 1 https://t.co/BAD9LjLlu7 pic.twitter.com/9exPAXR3NY — Clay Fink (@clay_fink) August 31, 2025

Proctor’s speed is the question, because of his size, but he definitely has something the Bears seek in tackles. He’s expected to measure at around 35 inches in arm length at the combine. Using Benedet would be a problem because he is just over 32 inches, or a guard’s arm length.

The best defense could be a top offense in this case. It's one way to approach things, but the winners in the Super Bowl and the loser last season built actual defenses.

At some point, defensive needs becomes bigger.

Prospects I’m lower on than the consensus:



📉 LB Anthony Hill

📉 EDGE LT Overton

📉 OT Kaydn Proctor

📉 WR Germie Bernard

📉 CB Colton Hood pic.twitter.com/dorNwcjHXM — Panthers Pulse (@PanthersPulze) February 18, 2026

