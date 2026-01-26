The Bears' Message From Seattle's NFC Championship Game win

Jaquan Brisker, who may or may not be a Bears safety next season, had a message on "X" for everyone on a day when it was difficult to think of football continuing with the Bears playing.

"I don't care what nobody says! This year Chicago Bears should be still playing.. (Broken heart imoje) special team and group of individuals"

Bravado and regret all in one message. If there is a message for the Bears from the NFC Championship Game, it is clearly how they still have work to do. However, the bottom line is how they're not that far away.

Jaquan Brisker saying what all Bears fans are feeling right now watching the NFC Championship game. 🥲



The Bears were so close man.… pic.twitter.com/dHnn6AnesF — Bearsszn (@bearszn) January 25, 2026

The Bears already have an offense ranked higher than Seattle's in yardage and rushing, just two spots behind in passing.

At the current rate of improvement they could accelerate past the Rams but the Seahawks will be a problem.

Then again, Seattle does have Velus Jones Jr. on its practice squad and uses him in games.

Here’s what the NFC Championship Game said about the Bears.

Man… wish the Bears were playing in Seattle tonight.

Miss this team already. 🐻⬇️💙🧡 #BearDown #DaBears pic.twitter.com/vD8ZexDrER — 𝕲𝖚𝖑𝖋 𝕮𝖔𝖆𝖘𝖙 (🐻🌴)𝕭𝖊𝖆𝖗𝖘 🅽🄰🅃🄸🄾N (@superfan_bears) January 25, 2026

1. The NFC West problem

If they want to play in the Super Bowl, they're going to need to be better than the Rams and they'll need to be better than Seattle. They'll also need to get better than the 49ers because they lost to a San Francisco team greatly diminished by injuries. They'll get these players back.

They might be as good as the Rams already because they fought them into overtime and only by one slight passing game miscommunication did they fail. Give Matthew Stafford another year older and the younger Bears another year playing together and perhaps it's only the 49ers and Seahawks to overcome.

This is probably going to be considered one of the greatest postseason TD’s of all time by the Bears and Caleb Williams vs the Rams. pic.twitter.com/5eTyqVFgLQ https://t.co/DMoV2fWTHl — Zach Jones - Secretary of Psyops (@ZachJones1994) January 19, 2026

The problem with Seattle’s offense is Jaxson Smith-Njigba. It looked Sunday like no one can cover him, but he does have Sam Darnold throwing to him. Smith-Njigba needs to get the ball thrown to him before he becomes a problem.

The problem with San Francisco could be greater but age and injuries seem to be catching up to them as tackle Trent Williams will be 38 an Christian McCaffrey 30.

Regardless, the NFC West and Seattle in particular are obstacles for the Bears.

The Los Angeles Rams played only 1 more game than the Chicago Bears pic.twitter.com/0mf5UPvZe8 — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) January 26, 2026

2. Run-stopping deficiency

The Bears' ineffective run defense looks all the weaker after seeing all of the NFL semifinalists. This was obvious with the two AFC teams and it's true of the Rams and Seahawks. Seattle ranked third against the run, the Rams the worst of the league’s final four at 12th.

The Bears will not be serious challengers unless they improve their run defense to be on par with Seattle or L.A.

What the Bears lack is a run stopping presence like Seattle's Poona Ford, Byron Murphy and Leonard Williams bring, and the pash rush they get inside from Williams and Murphy.

3. Edge rusher optional

So much focus has been placed on the Bears' pass rush getting better and their need for another edge to complement Montez Sweat. The Seahawks don't have this. Just like the two AFC teams, Seattle did not use free agency to bring in top edge rushers. In fact, DeMarcus Lawrence is perceived as their key edge rush addition this year and Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter made as many sacks as Lawrence (6). Austin Booker had 5 1/2 sacks and played in only 12 of the 19 games. He made 4 1/2 in his last six games.

They could use one more above-average edge rusher for the rotation, but they really need an interior push more.

4. Speed

This is always the answer. Faster receivers, DBs and more linebackers and defensive linemen who are quicker to the football. Seattle has nice speed in its secondary, quickness up front on defense and it's why the Seahawks ranked No. 1 in scoring defense.

The Bears must get faster at safety, linebacker and on the defensive line, if not cornerback as well.

5. Seed

The Bears need that top seed next time to force everyone to come to Soldier Field. The Seattle crowd intimidates. This can happen in Chicago.

YES or NO- Are you a fan of playoff NFL football being played in weather like this? pic.twitter.com/Xv1Q8sAsxY — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) January 25, 2026

X: BearsOnSI