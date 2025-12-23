The Bears’ most important rookie is transforming the offense

Whatever conversations we were having about Colston Loveland versus Tyler Warren earlier in the year, we’re not having them now. And if you’ve been watching the Chicago Bears in the second half of this season, you don’t have to ask why.

Loveland, whom the Bears’ took with the No. 10 overall pick this past spring, has turned into exactly the kind of matchup nightmare Ben Johnson and the coaching staff always wanted him to be. Every team and pundit who’s been paying attention knows it, too.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that ESPN’s Courtney Cronin listed Loveland as the Bears’ Rookie of the Year thus far. Not only is the former Michigan tight end the Bears’ third-leading receiver in terms of yards (528) and receiving touchdowns (four) so far in 2025, but his versatility has made him invaluable as the offense has found its stride.

“The No. 11 pick introduced himself to the NFL in Chicago's wild comeback win over Cincinnati in Week 9 with a 118-yard, two-touchdown performance that included the 58-yard winner,” Cronin wrote on Tuesday. “Since then, he has gotten no fewer than four targets a game from quarterback Caleb Williams. The Bears utilize 12 personnel (two tight ends) at one of the highest rates in the league, and that's reflected in Loveland's 57.8% snap count for the season (fourth highest among the team's skill players). He creates every bit of a mismatch nightmare that Chicago expected when it selected him. And Loveland's willingness as a blocker is critically important to the NFL's No. 2 rushing offense.”

When Loveland was drafted, one could see Johnson’s fingerprints all over it. Johnson had used former Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta as a similarly multi-dimensional weapon in Detroit, and Loveland’s natural hands and ability to run wide receiver-esque routes could make him an even bigger threat long-term.

Look no further than the Bears’ win over the Packers, in which Loveland essentially took over Rome Odunze’s role as an outside receiver at points and came up big late in the game to help the Bears come back for the win. His threat as a pass-catcher even helped open up DJ Moore for several shot plays.

It took a while for the potential to realize itself, but Loveland is here now. And he’s only getting better—right when the Bears need him to.

More Chicago Bears News: