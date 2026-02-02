For the first time in a long time, the Bears featured one of the league's most explosive offensive attacks. They had the sixth-most yards in the league and ranked ninth in total points.

Naturally, those rankings translate to having some valuable fantasy football performers. Caleb Williams ranked fifth among quarterbacks. D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai ranked 14th and 29th among running backs, respectively. Colston Loveland ranked ninth among tight ends even though he was rarely utilized over the first half of the season.

Speaking of Loveland, Pro Football Focus thinks his second-half surge is a sign of things to come. He was ranked as the 50th player on their early 2026 top 200 big board. He was the fifth-ranked TE on their board, behind only Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, Tyler Warren, and Harold Fannin Jr.

While I understand Bowers (6) and McBride (7) being listed near the top of the list, I honestly don't think I'd draft Warren (39) or Fannin Jr. (44) ahead of him. He developed into Williams most trusted target down the stretch, and there were times where it seemed like he really only had eyes for the big guy. I know the other rooks have less competition for targets, but I really think Loveland will be the breakout tight end of the 2026 NFL season.

PFF seemed to believe the Bears' depth at pass-catcher would hurt their overall fantasy football production, much like it did this year. DJ Moore, who ranked 28th among receivers this season with just over 120 points, finished as their top-leading WR. If their projection is any indication, they're predicting quite a precipitous fall-off for the 28-year-old next season.

Moore is ranked 43rd among receivers at 104th overall on the board. He will basically be a late-round dart throw from a fantasy football perspective.

I also found it interesting just how closely Rome Odunze (64) and Luther Burden III (69) were ranked. They are ranked side-by-side (30th and 31st) among WRs, as well. PFF is making a statement that they have no idea who will be the Bears' WR1 next season, and that's an understandable mindset considering how impactful Burden became down the stretch.

D'Andre Swift might not turn many heads in the fantasy football draft room, but he would be a great mid-round pickup if he's available where PFF is projecting him to be at this point. They have him ranked at 79 (24th among RBs). It might not be a flashy move, but he's well worth the price of admission at that spot.

They seem to believe Kyle Monangai (35th-ranked RB at 109 overall) will have an expanding role and could eat into Swift's touches. Admittedly, so do I. It won't matter at that point in the draft, though. Not with Chicago's scoring potential and the elite offensive line (which is returning four of five starters) in front of him. As long as Swift is still under contract, he won't get phased out of the offense anytime soon.

The most surprising decision on their list was definitely where they had Caleb Williams ranked. Despite him being the fifth-ranked QB this season, they have him as the tenth-highest QB on their board for 2026. At 74th overall, Trevor Lawrence and Brock Purdy are somehow ranked ahead of him.

BROCK PURDY?! Downright disrespectful.

I not only fully expect Williams to take the next step in his career in 2026, but I think a monumental leap is well within the realm of possibilities. He should be much more comfortable in year two of Ben Johnson's offense and displayed the type of rare playmaking abilities that got him drafted first overall two years ago.

On the bright side, it sounds like Caleb Williams might be an absolute steal in 2026 fantasy drafts. Make sure to put your friends onto PFF's top 200 draft board before your scheduled draft date to cash in.

*All rankings are using standard format since that's the format PFF used on their projection for 2026*