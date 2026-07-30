The Good and Not So Good From Chicago Bears' Second Training Camp Practice

After taking part in their first practice of training camp Wednesday, the Chicago Bears were back in action on Thursday for the second session of the summer.

In case you missed anything from Wednesday's practice, you can check out the good and the bad from the session right here.

Day 2 of practice was headlined by the Bears' offense, which had a very strong showing, especially through the air. Caleb Williams was rock-solid, as were his pass-catchers.

On the negative side, it wasn't a great day for the secondary, which had its fair share of issues covering Chicago's talented pass-catcher group.

We'll go over that and more as we take a look at all of the most notable things said by beat writers who were on the ground at Thursday's practice.

The Good

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A standout day for Caleb Williams

Williams followed up a strong showing on Wednesday with another standout outing on Thursday. The play of the day for Williams was a 55-yard touchdown pass to Kalif Raymond.

"Caleb Williams was sharp in team drills. Biggest play was a 55 yard touchdown pass to Kalif Raymond," Bear Report's Zack Pearson wrote.

CHGO Sports' Adam Jahns noted Williams and the offense were regularly hitting "chunk-yardage plays" during the session.

CHGO Bears' Adam Hoge noted that Williams' completion rate was "well over 70%," which has been the stated target for his 2026 season.

More competition for Braxton Jones?

Jahns reports that Jedrick Wills saw a snap at left tackle with the first-team offense, which is a departure from the norm after Braxton Jones has gotten all of the first-team reps over the course of the offseason.

While Jones remains the favorite, the Bears should be giving at least one more player looks at the position in order to challenge him. Wills' snap with the first team might be a sign that's coming.

Bears' pass-catchers stand out

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clay Harbor highlighted Raymond, Luther Burden, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland as standouts while adding that "receivers consistently created separation."

"Luther Burden continued to flash with crisp routes, a reverse, and another explosive connection with Caleb," Harbor added.

Loveland "made an impressive diving catch on a deep out," and Odunze "looked explosive again," Harbor said.

Cairo Santos was flawless

Santos went a perfect 8-for-8 on his field goal tries that ranged from 30 to 52 yards, the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs reported.

Biggs also noted that long snappers Luke Elkin and Beau Gardner rotated as they compete for the starting job. There was no indication that one was better than the other, though.

Montez Sweat returns

Sweat was placed on the NFI list earlier this week with an illness, but he was back at practice on Thursday after being activated on Wednesday afternoon.

The Not So Good

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Monangai absent

It remains unclear what the cause was, but Monangai did not take part in practice on Thursday. The good news is, he was the only player not on an injured list to sit out.

We'll see if there's any update on Monangai later in the day.

Tyrique Stevenson burnt for long TD

Remember that touchdown pass from Williams to Raymond we talked about? Well, Stevenson was the victim on the play, according to Jahns.

Stevenson is competing for the No. 2 cornerback job in camp and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has stressed the importance of consistency with the fourth-year cornerback.

A bad day for the secondary

A good day for the pass-catchers means a bad day for the secondary, and not just for Stevenson.

CHGO Bears' Mark Carman said he's "not sure the Bears can cover anyone," which is an alarming review after Chicago finished with the 11th-worst pass defense in the NFL last season.

The glass-half-full view is that the Bears' secondary isn't at 100% with Kyler Gordon still sidelined.

Zavion Thomas struggles

Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas was all over the place for the Bears on Thursday, as the rookie saw reps with the first-, second- and third-team offenses and also saw looks as a kick returner, ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote.

However, he also had some issues, according to Clay Harbor.

"Up-and-down day for Zavion Thomas," Harbor wrote. "Had an early fumbled exchange and a couple drops, but responded the right way with a nice route and catch against Malik Muhammad late. That’s what you want to see from a rookie."

Mistakes happen, especially with rookies, so no surprise Thomas had some issues. That said, it matters how he responds and clearly Thomas didn't let his struggles get the best of him.