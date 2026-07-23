Chicago Bears 53-Man Roster Projections 1.0: Pre-Training Camp Edition

The 2026 NFL season is finally right around the corner, and training camp kicks off over the weekend. Rookies will make the trip to Lake Forest on Saturday, and the veterans will arrive on Tuesday.

The Chicago Bears added a significant amount of talent to their roster this offseason, and that leaves them with some tough decisions to make to cut down their 90-man roster. They're looking to reclaim the NFC North division title in back-to-back seasons for the first time since they made a Super Bowl run in the 2006 season.

Judging by the current shape of the roster ahead of training camp, how could the 53-man lineup shake out ahead of the season opener?

53-man roster predictions

QB (3): Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum

RB (3): D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, Coleman Bennett

WR (5): Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, Kalif Raymond, Zavion Thomas, Jahdae Walker

TE (3): Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet, Sam Roush

OL (10): Braxton Jones, Joe Thuney, Garrett Bradbury, Jonah Jackson, Darnell Wright, Logan Jones, Theo Benedet, Jedrick Wills, Jordan McFadden, Luke Newman, (Ozzy Trapilo - IR)

DL (10): Montez Sweat, Austin Booker, Grady Jarrett, Gervon Dexter Sr., Dayo Odeyingbo, Neville Gallimore, Shemar Turner, Daniel Hardy, Jordan van den Berg, Kentavius Street

LB (6): Devin Bush, T.J. Edwards, D'Marco Jackson, Keyshaun Elliott, Jack Sanborn, Tony Fields II, (Noah Sewell - IR)

CB (6): Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson, Malik Muhammad II, Terell Smith, Josh Blackwell

S (4): Dillon Thieneman, Coby Bryant, Cam Lewis, Elijah Hicks

Specialist (3): Cairo Santos, Tory Taylor, Beau Gardner

Notable Cuts

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) and linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (47) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Lynch: James Lynch might not be a big name, but he's a quality rotational piece at defensive tackle. While there's much room for critique when it comes to Chicago's defensive tackle position, their lack of top-end talent is definitely their most glaring issue. They have solid depth, and that could lead to either Kentavius Street or James Lynch getting axed. I think Street's experience gives him a slight edge right now, but this is one spot that will be completely up for grabs over the next month.

Jaylon Jones: Jaylon Jones is probably one of the 53 best players on Chicago's roster right now. He is good on special teams and can hold his own at cornerback in a pinch. That's not the only part of the equation when it comes to making the final roster, though. Jones isn't as good on special teams as Josh Blackwell, and he isn't as comfortable in coverage as Terell Smith. He's probably better in the opposite phase than both of them, but their niche roles will probably give them the edge.

Kiran Amegadjie: Simply put, it feels like the right time. Making a pre-draft miscalculation is one thing, but there's really no excuse for continuing to avoid the inevitable by cutting ties with the miscalculation. That's where the Bears are at with Kiran Amegadjie. They'd have to keep 11 offensive linemen for him to stick around, and I'm not sure they're that desperate after a relatively healthy year up front.

Ruben Hyppolite II: Ruben Hyppolite II was put on notice after the Bears drafted Keyshaun Elliott in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Arizona State product might not possess as much raw athleticism as Hyppolite, but he also isn't nearly as raw as him. The fact that they also added Jack Sanborn and Tony Fields II, who was a standout for the United Football League's Columbus Aviators in the spring, further complicates his roster status. All three players are not only better-equipped to see the field on defense, but they're also all known for being standouts on special teams. Hyppolite could lose the numbers game.

Roschon Johnson: Coleman Bennett making the roster over Roschon Johnson is probably the biggest surprise of the initial predictions. Johnson has managed to stick around over the past few years because of the added value he brings on special teams, but that area of his game has never exactly been a strength. If Bennett can have a strong showing in that area (as he did at Kennesaw State), then he could steal RoJo's job.

Hayden Large: Full disclosure, Hayden Large was player 54 on this list. He JUST missed the cut. I could definitely see the Bears keeping 4 tight ends, and his blocking prowess would give him the best chance to be the next man up. The omission ultimately came down to the fact that he'd be a shoo-in for the practice squad. Fullbacks are a dying breed.