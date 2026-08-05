The Good and Not So Good From Day 7 of Chicago Bears Training Camp

The Chicago Bears switched things up for the seventh practice of training camp on Wednesday.

After two days with pads, the Bears went to shells for Day 7, and they had an abbreviated practice overall, so there wasn't a ton to glean from the session.

Chicago will be back in pads on Thursday before an off day on Friday, so things will heat back up on Day 8.

That said, we still have some good and bad things to point out from the team's latest practice of training camp based on observations from beat writers on the ground.

Good: T.J. Edwards activated

Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of practice, the Bears announced that T.J. Edwards has been activated off the NFI list after he landed there due to a calf injury suffered while working out away from the team.

Edwards "did a lot" in his first session back, Josh Buckhalter of Clocker Sports reported.

Not So Good: Three players absent

Chicago Bears cornerback Terell Smith. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Along with Coby Bryant and the players still on the PUP and NFI lists, Terell Smith, KC Eziomume and Jordan McFadden were not present, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported. Smith has now missed two practices in a row due to injury.

Both Joe Thuney and Grady Jarrett did not participate in practice, but their absence was a veteran rest day and not injury-related.

Good: Offense bounces back

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After three rough practices in a row, the Bears' offense had a much-needed standout showing on Wednesday, Bear Report's Zack Pearson reported.

"We just had the catch of camp so far. Kaden Davis with a diving one handed catch on a ball from Caleb Williams for a TD," Pearson revealed. "Capped off a really crisp 7 on 7 series that the offense dominated."

Along with his touchdown pass to Davis, Williams also connected for scores with Kyle Monangai, Luther Burden and Colston Loveland (twice).

The strike to Monangai capped off a 5-for-5 showing during the first series, and Pearson noted that the connection to Loveland featured a "beautiful" back shoulder throw.

In all, Williams went an impressive 9-for-10 on his throws and had five touchdowns in total. The only incomplete pass was a throwaway, Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears noted.

Not So Good: Defense loses the day

Chicago Bears defensive end Grady Jarrett. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only other semblance of a negative to come out of the light Wednesday session was the defense losing to the offense by a wide margin.

But we're not making a big deal out of it after the defense shined three practices in a row. In fact, if there was more to come out of Bears practice after what was a very light practice, we probably wouldn't have even mentioned this.