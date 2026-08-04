The Good and Not So Good From Chicago Bears' Second Padded Practice of Training Camp

The Chicago Bears were back on the practice field for their sixth practice of training camp on Tuesday, which was also the second padded practice for Chicago.

It was yet another good day for the defense, and it was one to forget for the offense after the unit experienced several issues.

But things could've been a lot worse after wide receiver Luther Burden was shaken up by a big hit from linebacker Devin Bush. Thankfully, Burden said after practice that he's OK.

We'll go over the offense's issues and more as we take a look at the good and not so good from the Bears' sixth training camp practice based on beat writer observations.

Good: Kyle Monangai increases workload

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After returning to practice on a limited basis on Monday, Monangai increased his workload on Tuesday by taking part in team work.

Monangai had suffered a soft-tissue injury in an earlier practice and missed multiple sessions in a row as a result.

Thankfully, Monangai is now back to 100%.

Not So Good: Injury updates

Chicago Bears cornerback Terell Smith. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ahead of practice, the Bears announced they have placed edge rusher Jonathan Garvin on injured reserve, which means he'll be out the entire 2026 season, barring an injury settlement. Garvin was competing for a depth role at edge rusher.

Cornerback Terell Smith, who exited Monday's practice with an injury, did not take part. It remains unclear what he's dealing with.

Good: Bears' defense wins the day

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense once again got the better of the offense on Day 6, which has become a regular occurrence over the last three practices of training camp.

Tyrique Stevenson made one of the highlight plays of the day for the defense with an interception off Caleb Williams that came following a miscommunication with Colston Loveland.

"The defense practiced with an edge that was clear," The Score's Chris Emma wrote.

According to CHGO Bears' Adam Jahns, the defense also closed out practice on a high note with a stop in the two-minute drill.

Much of the concern surrounding the Bears early on at camp was the performance of the defense. That concern has now shifted to the offense.

Not So Good: Offensive struggles

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was once again another rough day for the offense, according to CHGO Bears' Greg Braggs Jr.

"Defense looks a step ahead today. Offense also has looked off more than the other practices I've been to. Timing is off," Braggs explained. "The energy, even with a live period today, still feels relatively low."

"To the naked eye, Practice 6 felt like the Bears' sloppiest offensive showing of camp to date. Easily. A failed end-of-game situation to end things," The Athletic's Dan Wiederer wrote.

"Pre-snap penalties. Misfired passes. Dropped balls. Rickety screen plays," Wiederer added. "QB1's feet getting tangled coming out from center."

The Bears' offense shined over the first three practices of camp, but this is now the third lackluster showing in a row for the unit. We'll be hoping for a rebound during the next practice on Wednesday.

Good: Braxton Jones shines again

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones once again took all of the first-team reps at left tackle on Tuesday and, according to Michael Dwojak of Bears Insider, the veteran "looked good for the most part."

Outside of two practices, Jones has dominated first-team snaps at left tackle and continues to look primed to win the job.

Good: Devin Bush stands out

Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Our Gene Chamberlain pointed to Bush as one of the biggest standouts on Tuesday.

"With speedy safety Coby Bryant out injured for 8-10 weeks, the Bears found a new source of speed from Bush. Besides his pass coverage, Bush blitzed Caleb Williams into scrambling out of the pocket on the final drive and nearly got the sack. Williams threw it away and the play helped set up the final pass to Burden but Bush saw it as the kind of thing he and the defense need to aid them in getting ready for someone else," Chamberlain wrote.

The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain noted "Bush showed his physicality" on the big hit to Burden, and added that the veteran linebacker "flew around the field Tuesday."

"On the first play of the two-minute drill, he came off his man to deflect a pass Williams attempted on the run," Fishbain added.

It looks like Bush showed a little bit of everything he can do on the football field on Day 6. The Bears will be hoping to see a lot of that during the regular season as Bush looks to prove his career resurgence in Cleveland was no fluke.