The One Name Standing Out if Bears Want a Closer at Edge Rusher

One of the greatest Bears defensive problems is sitting out there waiting to be solved with the signing of a free agent.

The obvious situation here is someone to rush the passer, but it’s more complex than this. When a team has only 35 sacks like the Bears did last year, that number stands out but there is more to it.

What the Bears are really in need of is production from a pass rusher, preferably off the edge but they’ll take it from anywhere at this point. In fact, defensive tackle would do just fine.

However, more important is someone good enough to get to the passer when it counts the most. Applying pressure and recording sacks late in blowout wins or even blowout losses doesn’t matter much. It needs to be at money time.

ESPN listed the Chicago Bears as the most ideal landing spot for free agent pass rusher Von Miller. 👀



Von is 37 but had 9 sacks in 2025 with the Washington Commanders. Maybe he has something left in the tank? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BMjNHarC3Y — Bearsszn (@bearszn) May 18, 2026

Getting sacks in blowouts brings to mind the sack Lamarr Houston had for them in 2014 against the Patriots in the fourth quarter. He celebrated this great achievement and tore an ACL in the process.

"I probably shouldn’t have celebrated like that, but it happens,” Houston said at the time.

It wasn’t a sack of Tom Brady. It was backup Jimmy Garappolo. And it came with 3 ½ minutes remaining in a game the Bears lost 51-23. Whooo hooo!

𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟔, 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟒 | 🤦‍♂️



Lamarr Houston tears his ACL celebrating a sack while down 25 points in the 4th quarter.pic.twitter.com/t4Q6x81Q7M — This Day in Chicago Sports (@ChiSportsDay) October 26, 2023

The Bears need money rushers to complement Montez Sweat, who had four of his 10 sacks last year in the fourth quarter but one in a game with a huge lead. Sweat is a pass rusher in the crunch or otherwise. Austin Booker showed promise at this, but his sample size was small with 2 ½ fourth-quarter sacks of his 4 ½ on the year. He didn’t get to play in the first eight games due to injury.

The Bears had only one other fourth-quarter sack by a defensive lineman still with the team last year. That was by Grady Jarrett and it also was in a fourth-quarter blowout win over Cleveland.

They had a couple other fourth-quarter sacks, one by C.J. Gardner-Johnson and one by Andrew Billings. Neither are with the team this season and Gardner-Johnson was a defensive back who blitzed.

Chicago are you convinced that getting back to the basics and coaching the fundamentals will fix the Bears pass rush or should they consider a veteran edge?



Technique matters. Fundamentals matter. But QBs don’t get hit because you had a beautiful stance. They get hit because… pic.twitter.com/nmPg5mfXhK — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) May 13, 2026

Joey Bosa is the available money edge still unsigned

There is one edge rusher available still in free agency who put up outstanding crunch time numbers, according to Pro Football Focus. He didn’t have great sack figures overall, but was there causing QBs problems when it counted most.

It’s Joey Bosa. In an article for PFF about the 10 best closers in the NFL, Daire Carragher had Bosa graded up in the top 10 players to finish games at any position, along with two Bears. One was Colston Loveland and the other was running back D’Andre Swift.

Except, Bosa was graded the No. 1 closer of all players in the NFL last year at any position.

He had a 91.8 PFF grade in fourth quarters or overtime last year, highest for any player at any position. It was only 59.5 in the first three quarters. How many NFL games are decided in the first three quarters these days? It doesn’t seem to happen often.

“Of Bosa’s 54 total pressures in 2025, 23 came during fourth quarters or overtime, along with three of his five sacks,” Carragher wrote. “His pressure rate jumped dramatically from 11.2% through the first three quarters to 22.6% once the fourth quarter began.

“Only Aidan Hutchinson generated pressure at a higher rate in those situations.”

Joey Bosa with the jab/stab club. Swipes the blocker’s resetting hands away & gets the game ending strip sack!



The “stab” rush is great because it looks like long arm/power to the blocker & they’ll sit/punch on it. Then, you just take the stab out & work the edge! #PassRush pic.twitter.com/8dj9VboIJ0 — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) May 18, 2026

Too often last year the Bears’ injury-depleted secondary got hung out to dry by their own defensive front’s inability to pressure passers in crucial situations. Their league-high interception total of 33 was a remarkable tribute to defensive backs coach Al Harris and to defensive coordinator Dennis Allen for dialing up blitz pressure at the right time.

Other than Sweat and later in the year Booker, they failed to get the heat from their defensive front late in games when necessary and often had to gamble with extra rush men at the expense of their coverage.

Ben Arthur of FOX Sports suggested the Cleveland Browns as a fit for five-time Pro Bowl DE Joey Bosa in his look at where the top remaining 2026 NFL free agents could land.



"While Myles Garrett broke the NFL’s single-season sack record last season (23.0), the Browns didn’t have… pic.twitter.com/VRpCULwrBH — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) May 20, 2026

Signing a player like Bosa, with the ability to take it up a notch at crunch time, would be exactly what they need for an edge rush rotation.

To be sure, there are players available to rush the passer still like Jadeveon Clowney, Derek Barnett, Cameron Jordan and Von Miller. Finding the right one to add for the Bears will be a matter of fit, but it’s never a bad fit to add pass rushers who get it done in the fourth quarter.

.@BaxFootballGuru of Sports Illustrated says Stefon Diggs and Joey Bosa would make for great late offseason acquisitions.



“Stefon Diggs would bring a bevy of experience to a talented but young wide receiver room… and Joey Bosa may be a big-time asset to a defense that has… pic.twitter.com/2FYukyL0LU — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) May 24, 2026

Just like with any of the top pass rushers available, signing Bosa would be a matter of common sense and cents for the Bears. Bosa took quite a drop in pay rate last year when he went from Chargers to the Bills and his cap hit was $5.35 million. It had been $26.1 million the previous season.

The Bears are at $6.6 million in effective available cap space, or the amount under their cap not spoken for with future obligations.

Bosa playing in fourth quarters with the ferocity he showed last year for the Bills would be exactly the type of player they could use to work in with Sweat and Booker in a rotation to help protect leads, but it’s hardly a desperate situation with a large number of potential contributors still available as free agents and training camp still a couple of months away.

#49ers DE Nick Bosa when asked about Joey Bosa:



“He’s working on his golf game. I don’t think he’s thinking too much about football.”



Elite brotherly scouting report 😂⛳️ pic.twitter.com/WrvCCWAu9t — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) May 28, 2026