Trade Talk Involving Tyson Bagent Should Lead Bears Only One Way

Reports acknowledged by Bears GM Ryan Poles and coach Ben Johnson about trade interest in backup quarterback Tyson Bagent now has a bit more context.

It's only a report and, honestly, not even one that sounds realistic, but if it is then the Bears should begin researching potential backup quarterbacks. PHNX Cardinals podcasters Bo Brack and Johnny Venerable reported Chicago's return for Bagent from the Cardinals would be a 2027 fourth-round conditional pick. It would be a third-rounder based on playing time in 2026 by Bagent.

If this is the case, Johnson will have to quit coughing and making jokes like he did at the combine on Tuesday because the Bears should jump at the chance to get a fourth-round pick for Bagent.

Speaking on WSCR-AM 670 on Thursday, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz characterized the interest in Bagent as more than just the Cardinals. He described multiple calls about Bagent to the Bears.

4th rounder for an undrafted qb who hasn’t played? Come on. This is easy — JaCobb (@CobbyTakes) February 26, 2026

There is almost no proof Bagent can play effectively against above- average teams in the NFL. His only wins came against terrible teams in 2023, the Raiders and Panthers. He threw three interceptions against Dennis Allen's Saints defense that year in a loss and two against the Chargers in a lopsided 30-13 defeat. His career passer rating of 73.0 says nothing and his arm strength has always been a question, especially since that game in New Orleans when the Saints secondary cherry-picked the soft floaters or the middle.

Bagent is a smart, weaker-armed passer who now as a year of knowledge in how Johnson does things and is being projected as a Brock Purdy type by teams.

Tyson Bagent is a playmaker 👀 pic.twitter.com/DOJqoM76rJ — The AZ sports fan! (@TheAZsportsfan1) February 17, 2026

If the team(s) with interest in Bagent are so smitten with him, Johnson and Poles should be packing his bags right now and buying him an airline ticket.

This was an undrafted Division II free agent. Getting back a fourth-round pick or conditional third-rounder even in 2027 is a steal. If Bagent goes on to become an All-Pro, more power to whoever gets him because the Bears have a quarterback who seems to be headed on that career path himself.

I’m not rushing to deal Tyson Bagent if I’m the #Bears.



A good backup QB is valuable for a contending team. 1-2 losses with a bad backup makes all the difference when you’re pushing for the playoffs.



I don’t think he’d get Chicago enough draft capital to make a trade worth it. pic.twitter.com/yGXKXswvPT — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) February 18, 2026

There are limits for weaker-armed passers. The Bears had to give up a fourth-rounder in 2019 for former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles and getting a fourth for an unproven backup from Division II would be an offer they can't refuse.

They could sign back veteran Case Keenum, who is a free agent. There are any number of career backup types available every year. Bringing Jimmy Garoppolo to his home in the Chicago area as a backup would be a possibility. He is a free agent and had a $3.1 million cap hit for 2025. That's $1.65 million less than the Bears are contracted to pay for Bagent each of the next two years, and he hasn't started in a Super Bowl like the Rams backup has.

If Bagent left and the Bears came away with either Garoppolo, Marcus Mariota, Tyler Huntley, Gardner Minshew or even Jake Browning from a long list of available backups, then they'd be better off.

Jimmy Garopollo appeared in SEVEN conference championships. SEVEN!!!



Greatest QB in NFL history? Its on the effing table.@Raiders @TheWindbags — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) January 28, 2026

