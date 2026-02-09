What's Ahead for Chicago Bears as the Annual NFL Cycle Renews

It's often said there is no offseason for the Bears and other NFL teams but this is a fallacy.

It lasts about six weeks between the end of minicamps and OTAs in June until the start of July training camps. That's it.

When the final gun sounded at the Super Bowl Sunday night and Sam Darold and Mike Macdonald hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, GM Ryan Poles and the rest of the league were already deep into the personnel season.

The next step in that process takes place in only two weeks on Feb. 23 when the NFL Scouting Combine is held in Indianapolis, followed by pro days at individual schools.

Monday marks also marks one month until the big financial decision become obvious as free agency begins. The Bears are over the cap and will need to restructure several veteran contracts to create cap space to add players or retain some of their own, namely safety Kevin Byard and/or safety Jaquan Brisker.

Here are the key dates for the Bears offseason.

February

Feb. 17: At 3 p.m., teams can designate franchise or transition players until 3 p.m. on March 3. The Bears' free agent list appears unlikely to be affected.

Feb. 23 through March 2: NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

March

March 9-11: At 11 a.m. March 9 and lasting until 2:59 p.m. March 11, teams can begin negotiating with free agents from around the league. This is the so-called "tampering" period when teams reach agreements with free agents. Players can begin signing contracts at 3 p.m. on March 11, as the new league year begins.

The trading period also begins at 3 p.m. after contacts expire.

Bears unrestricted free agents: Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker, Nahshon Wright, Olamide Zaccheaus, D'Marco Jackson, Braxton Jones, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Ryan Bates, Andrew Billings, Chris Williams, Durham Smythe, Jonathan Owens, Case Keenum, Travis Homer, Nick McCloud, Jaylon Jones, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Devin Duvernay, Scott Daly, Dominique Robinson, Elijah Hicks, Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Bears restricted free agents: Jordan McFadden, Daniel Hardy.

Bears exclusive rights free agent: Theo Benedet. Benedet has reportedly agreed to sign his offer.

March-April, 15: Colleges hold pro day workouts and visits, schedule TBA, draft-eligibl players make visits to NFL teams practice facilities.

March 29-April 1: NFL annual league (owners) meeting, Phoenix, Az.

April 17: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 20: The Bears an other teams with returning coaches can begin offseason workout programs at their facilities.

April 22: Final day for teams to test, interview or conduct physical exams of draft-eligible players.

April 23-25: 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

May

May 1: Deadline for teams to exercise their fifth-year option on first-round draft picks from 2023. For the Bears, this would be for Darnell Wright.

May 1-4 or May 8-11: Rookie minicamp. Teams have the choice of dates. Last year the Bears chose the second weekend.

May 19-20: Spring league meeting in Orlando, Fla.

May TBA: OTAs begin.

