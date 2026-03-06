Ranking Every Chicago Bears Free Agent by Importance of Re-Signing
The Bears are heavily into the process of putting their own roster in order prior to Monday's start of the so-called tampering period in free agency.
With 22 remaining unrestricted free agents, two restricted free agents, and limited cash available, there will be tough decisions for coach Ben Johnson and GM Ryan Poles.
They already made a decision that made dollars and sense by cutting Tremaine Edmunds, and saved more with Drew Dalman's retirement.
They lost $12 million to dead cap space with DJ Moore's departure, eating into the $28 million saved with his departure.
As a result, Spotrac.com projects their available cap space at $32 million. That's 11th most, which is quite a jump from when they were just over the cap. There will likely be more money from restructures.
Here's how they should prioritize signings of their own. This doesn't include Theo Benedet, who already agreed to his exclusive rights free agency tender.
24. Jalen Reeves-Maybin
This low ranking has nothing to do with the fact he is the president of the NFLPA (wink, wink). Really, the Bears would be unlikely to sign him because he was the last player picked back up last year off the scrap heap, was never planned as part of the team and as a 10th-year veteran would be at the top of the scale for minimum veteran contracts. Why pay more when they can get the same thing from someone cheaper?
23. WR Olamide Zaccheaus
He actually made more third-down catches than DJ Moore with 15, but it's the drops that will cause him to be dropped. He generously had only five according to Pro Football Reference/Stathead but he also had five in Washington the previous year. How do you justify a veteran contract to a guy with 10 drops in two seasons?
22. CB Nick McCloud
Terell Smith and Zah Frazier will be back healthy. No need for a repeat performance by someone with passer rating against of 140.7 and 158.3 in his past two years.
21. DE Dominique Robinson
With 3 1/2 sacks in four seasons, and eight of his 17 pressures coming in his rookie year of 2022, it's time they sack him.
20. QB Case Keenum
This changes drastically if they trade Tyler Bagent. He might get into the top five in that case.
19. CB Jaylon Jones
He left for Arizona as a free agent, was released and returned to Chicago. Maybe he leaves now for somewhere else and then returns again when there are cornerback injuries.
18. RB Travis Homer
He provides only special teams value and at some point that's not enough. We passed that point long ago.
17. CB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
It's nothing against is performance in a backup slot role, but a veteran salary for a backup at that position is tough to justify. Plus, there are those lingering locker room cancer issues from other teams that didn't seem to surface with the Bears when everything was going swimmingly.
16. S Jonathan Owens
Other than having his wife, Simone Biles, around, the only thing the Bears get from giving him another contract is an extra safety for their "heavy" package on defense. They can find that on waivers for less with a younger guy who might develop.
15. DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
It would be easy to see them retaining him because they traded for him and gave up a sixth-rounder, but it would have been nice to have seen a pulse.
14. LB/DE Daniel Hardy
A $1.2 million veteran's contract for a special teams player who rarely gets in to rush the QB isn't that much. Just so long as they keep him off the hands team for onside kicks. He is restricted, so they may need to let him go without a tender and then sign him as a UFA.
13. DT Andrew Billings
It seems they've decided to move on or they would have given him a contract already, and it's questionable if he has scheme value. "Big Bill" still has great locker room support but their terrible run defense last year suggests a change.
12. DT Chris Williams
They retained him last year with an RFA free agent tender but didn't get much value for the investment beyond taking up a roster spot. His system fit could be better than Billings' is.
11. TE Durham Smythe
Keeping him for the sake of uniformity and knowledge of the offense is fine. He probably didn't get used enough last year and third tight end is can be a vital position in Johnson's offense.
10. S Elijah Hicks
A valuable third safety who has gradually learned the special teams trade. An entirely necessary signing, especially with no starters or backups signed at this position.
9. G/C Ryan Bates
If he didn't play both guard and center, there would be little value here. If he signs a minimum veteran contract then a return is possible because of that dual duty. It doesn't mean he'd make the roster, though.
8. G Jordan McFadden
Coaches raved about him and he came through as Joe Thuney's backup when they moved their All-Pro guard out to tackle for the playoff game. Good interior line depth, but there is a possible issue here. He is restricted. They're probably not going to want to tender him an RFA offer because they should be able to sign him for less than that if they let him go unsigned and sign him instead as a UFA.
7. WR/KR Devin Duvernay
His performance was above average, although he didn't do much as a receiver. This is a worthwhile signing as long as someone better doesn't stumble into the picture.
6. LS Scott Daly
You can't go without a long snapper. He hasn't done anything to warrant his departure, and that's always a good thing for a long snapper.
5. CB Nahshon Wright
As a Pro Bowl player, he should rank higher. However, they have two other starter already and that Pro Bowl status was built on the five interceptions he made, not the six touchdown passes he allowed. If the market turned up a low enough offer, a return would definitely be welcome.
4. T Braxton Jones
This could be their best way to solve the left tackle issue. It all depends on the money. Spotrac.com says he only gets $4.76 million for one year but this seems unlikely because of how tackles are valued. If it's close, they shouldn't hesitate to sign him for depth at left tackle until starter Ozzy Trapilo returns from knee surgery.
3. S Jaquan Brisker
His injury past is always an issue but he reminded everyone in the playoff loss of the kind of all-purpose safety and playmaker he can be. This is a good retention if they make it happen, but they may have draft plans for this position.
2. LB D'Marco Jackson
It shouldn't be a big contract. A valuable pickup last year midseason who would have a chance to start or be the strongside linebacker.
1. S Kevin Byard
The fact they have no safeties under contract doesn't help, but Byard is a defensive side leader and a player coordinator Dennis Allen leaned on heavily. All-Pro status is not easy to achieve and he remains healthy and productive even at 33 this season. Cam Kurl signed in L.A. for $12 million over three years so the Bears know what it's going to take.
Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.