Ranking Every Chicago Bears Free Agent by Importance of Re-Signing

The Bears are heavily into the process of putting their own roster in order prior to Monday's start of the so-called tampering period in free agency.

With 22 remaining unrestricted free agents, two restricted free agents, and limited cash available, there will be tough decisions for coach Ben Johnson and GM Ryan Poles .

They already made a decision that made dollars and sense by cutting Tremaine Edmunds, and saved more with Drew Dalman's retirement.

They lost $12 million to dead cap space with DJ Moore's departure, eating into the $28 million saved with his departure.

As a result, Spotrac.com projects their available cap space at $32 million. That's 11th most, which is quite a jump from when they were just over the cap. There will likely be more money from restructures.

Still got 40 Million tied up for Jarrett and Odeyingbo



Ryan Poles fluffed up https://t.co/JxeayrZ4UG — Black Ditka (@LostHebrew_Dre) March 6, 2026

Here's how they should prioritize signings of their own. This doesn't include Theo Benedet, who already agreed to his exclusive rights free agency tender.

24. Jalen Reeves-Maybin

This low ranking has nothing to do with the fact he is the president of the NFLPA (wink, wink). Really, the Bears would be unlikely to sign him because he was the last player picked back up last year off the scrap heap, was never planned as part of the team and as a 10th-year veteran would be at the top of the scale for minimum veteran contracts. Why pay more when they can get the same thing from someone cheaper?

23. WR Olamide Zaccheaus

He actually made more third-down catches than DJ Moore with 15, but it's the drops that will cause him to be dropped. He generously had only five according to Pro Football Reference/Stathead but he also had five in Washington the previous year. How do you justify a veteran contract to a guy with 10 drops in two seasons?

22. CB Nick McCloud

Terell Smith and Zah Frazier will be back healthy. No need for a repeat performance by someone with passer rating against of 140.7 and 158.3 in his past two years.

21. DE Dominique Robinson

With 3 1/2 sacks in four seasons, and eight of his 17 pressures coming in his rookie year of 2022, it's time they sack him.

Dominique Robinson 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/KJ5XTRgPCk — Depressed Bears Fan (@DepBearsFan) January 19, 2026

20. QB Case Keenum

This changes drastically if they trade Tyler Bagent. He might get into the top five in that case.

19. CB Jaylon Jones

He left for Arizona as a free agent, was released and returned to Chicago. Maybe he leaves now for somewhere else and then returns again when there are cornerback injuries.

18. RB Travis Homer

He provides only special teams value and at some point that's not enough. We passed that point long ago.

17. CB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

It's nothing against is performance in a backup slot role, but a veteran salary for a backup at that position is tough to justify. Plus, there are those lingering locker room cancer issues from other teams that didn't seem to surface with the Bears when everything was going swimmingly.

16. S Jonathan Owens

Other than having his wife, Simone Biles, around, the only thing the Bears get from giving him another contract is an extra safety for their "heavy" package on defense. They can find that on waivers for less with a younger guy who might develop.

15. DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

It would be easy to see them retaining him because they traded for him and gave up a sixth-rounder, but it would have been nice to have seen a pulse.

14. LB/DE Daniel Hardy

A $1.2 million veteran's contract for a special teams player who rarely gets in to rush the QB isn't that much. Just so long as they keep him off the hands team for onside kicks. He is restricted, so they may need to let him go without a tender and then sign him as a UFA.

13. DT Andrew Billings

It seems they've decided to move on or they would have given him a contract already, and it's questionable if he has scheme value. "Big Bill" still has great locker room support but their terrible run defense last year suggests a change.

A key position The #Bears need to address is DT, especially since they could be losing veteran Andrew Billings as his contract is expiring.



In '25

-17 G

-31 TOT

-6 TFL

-5 QBH

-1 sack



Should they re-sign him?



IMO; I'd do a 1-year deal pic.twitter.com/n7ZSqidunr — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) February 16, 2026

12. DT Chris Williams

They retained him last year with an RFA free agent tender but didn't get much value for the investment beyond taking up a roster spot. His system fit could be better than Billings' is.

11. TE Durham Smythe

Keeping him for the sake of uniformity and knowledge of the offense is fine. He probably didn't get used enough last year and third tight end is can be a vital position in Johnson's offense.

10. S Elijah Hicks

A valuable third safety who has gradually learned the special teams trade. An entirely necessary signing, especially with no starters or backups signed at this position.

S Elijah Hicks and DE Dominique Robinson are two of several current #Bears who have noticed a difference on the football field since starting Pilates. Hear from them & their instructor who has been working with players for over a decade tonight on Sports Xtra at 10:45pm! pic.twitter.com/K2lN0VKTs9 — Jori Parys (@JoriParys) June 29, 2025

9. G/C Ryan Bates

If he didn't play both guard and center, there would be little value here. If he signs a minimum veteran contract then a return is possible because of that dual duty. It doesn't mean he'd make the roster, though.

8. G Jordan McFadden

Coaches raved about him and he came through as Joe Thuney's backup when they moved their All-Pro guard out to tackle for the playoff game. Good interior line depth, but there is a possible issue here. He is restricted. They're probably not going to want to tender him an RFA offer because they should be able to sign him for less than that if they let him go unsigned and sign him instead as a UFA.

Bears starting LG Jordan McFadden first-half highlights via NBC Broadcast.



Bold decision by Ben Johnson but it has paid off so far. pic.twitter.com/2ePr3GOpoY — Kole Noble (@AtoZ_Slaw) January 19, 2026

7. WR/KR Devin Duvernay

His performance was above average, although he didn't do much as a receiver. This is a worthwhile signing as long as someone better doesn't stumble into the picture.

6. LS Scott Daly

You can't go without a long snapper. He hasn't done anything to warrant his departure, and that's always a good thing for a long snapper.

5. CB Nahshon Wright

As a Pro Bowl player, he should rank higher. However, they have two other starter already and that Pro Bowl status was built on the five interceptions he made, not the six touchdown passes he allowed. If the market turned up a low enough offer, a return would definitely be welcome.

Name to watch for the #Steelers in FA if they do not re-sign James Pierre? Nahshon Wright. Wright had a massive breakout year for the #Bears stepping in for Jaylon Johnson, solid in coverage, 5 INTs, and is 6’4”!!



Imagine the length at corner:

CB1: Joey Porter Jr (6’2”)… pic.twitter.com/hCKEIl4UoD — Jonathon (@JN_Steve_) March 6, 2026

4. T Braxton Jones

This could be their best way to solve the left tackle issue. It all depends on the money. Spotrac.com says he only gets $4.76 million for one year but this seems unlikely because of how tackles are valued. If it's close, they shouldn't hesitate to sign him for depth at left tackle until starter Ozzy Trapilo returns from knee surgery.

3. S Jaquan Brisker

His injury past is always an issue but he reminded everyone in the playoff loss of the kind of all-purpose safety and playmaker he can be. This is a good retention if they make it happen, but they may have draft plans for this position.

Bears S Jaquan Brisker on hearing the DJ Moore news… @gmfb pic.twitter.com/SoLJ1R4Op8 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 6, 2026

2. LB D'Marco Jackson

It shouldn't be a big contract. A valuable pickup last year midseason who would have a chance to start or be the strongside linebacker.

1. S Kevin Byard

The fact they have no safeties under contract doesn't help, but Byard is a defensive side leader and a player coordinator Dennis Allen leaned on heavily. All-Pro status is not easy to achieve and he remains healthy and productive even at 33 this season. Cam Kurl signed in L.A. for $12 million over three years so the Bears know what it's going to take.

"My guess is they still find a way to make that work, despite all these moving pieces..."@AdamHoge believes the Bears and Kevin Byard will work out a new contract for his return. pic.twitter.com/Y5kcd6srOo — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) March 6, 2026

X: BearsOnSI