4 NFL Scouting Combine Standouts Who Could Be on the Bears Radar in the First Round

The NFL Scouting Combine is the great equalizer of the pre-draft process. Every player, from the projected top pick to the future practice squad mainstays, is put on the same playing field, and it's often difficult to discern between the two when they're in shorts and a compression shirt.



With that said, there are always a few highly-regarded players who also stand out in the Underwear Olympics. Their draft stock tends to soar leading up to April's NFL Draft.

Some of the most popular first-round mock draft targets for the Bears, including Kayden McDonald and Peter Woods, didn't participate in the drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. A few others, including Lee Hunter and Emmanuel McNeill-Warren, failed to separate themselves from the crowd.

However, a handful of players that might interest the Bears had very impressive performances in Indianapolis. Which fringe first-round prospects (or previously fringe first-rounders) stood out the most?

S Dillon Thieneman

This one comes with a caveat. I don't really expect Dillon Thieneman to be available at 25 after his incredible performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, the University of Oregon standout might be too good to pass up if he's still on the board.

Thieneman's 4.35-second 40-yard dash (somehow only) ranked fourth among safeties. His 41" vertical jump also ranked second at the position. Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles might've stolen all the headlines, but Thieneman quietly had the second-most impressive performance on the defensive side of the ball.

More importantly, Thieneman is also one of the best pure defensive players in this year's class. His instincts are off the charts, and he's a Swiss Army Knife who can play in multiple different alignments. This year's class features an impressive group of safeties, but he separated himself a bit from Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeill-Warren (who is also going to be a great player) with his performance in Indianapolis.

DT Caleb Banks

Caleb Banks is one of the most impressive physical specimens among the defensive tackles in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was always expected to perform well at the combine, and he certainly didn't disappoint. For starters, he came in at 6’6’’ and 327 lbs.

Despite his enormous frame, he showed pretty nimble feet in the 40-yard dash, running the drill in 5.05 seconds. While his 10-yard split was a bit less impressive at 1.76 seconds, his long-speed still stood out for someone with his length. More impressively, he also had the second-best broad jump among defensive tackles with a leap of 9’6’’. Meanwhile, his 32" vertical was tied for sixth at the position.

Admittedly, Banks isn't my favorite defensive tackle in the class (he reminds me too much of Gervon Dexter, and I'm still reeling over how disappointing he's been). However, I wouldn't be surprised if they went that route in the first round. In fact, I'd almost expect it if they move on from Dexter and he's still on the board.

OT Monroe Freeling

Speaking of physical specimens, Monroe Freeling certainly fits that billing. In fact, he had the second-best RAS score (which takes into account a player's measurables and testing numbers to grade them among their peers) since 1987.

Monroe Freeling is a OT prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.99 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2 out of 1512 OT from 1987 to 2026.



Pending agilities and bench, times unofficial.https://t.co/TsSacgEVNo pic.twitter.com/DutErsaTuh — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 1, 2026

He ranked inside the top five among offensive linemen in all three drills that he took part in (vertical jump, broad jump, and 40-yard dash). Not too shabby for someone coming in at 6'7" and 315 lbs.

I personally hope the Bears prioritize the defensive side of the ball in round one (and pretty much every round thereafter), but I wouldn't be shocked if they address the left tackle spot in round one. If they go that route, then Freeling probably makes the most sense if he's still on the board. Kadyn Proctor would also make some sense if they decide to prioritize left tackle (and I almost included him on this list), but there are more questions about him as a prospect.

EDGE Cashius Howell

Much like Thieneman, Cashius Howell was seemingly the victim of Sonny Styles breaking every drill that he participated in (and it was even more significant in Howell's case since he also ran through the workout on Thursday).

With that said, Howell had one of the best performances among an absolutely loaded group of edge rushers. His 4.59-second 40-yard dash ranked fifth at the position. More importantly, his 1.58-second 10-yard split (the most vital metric for a pass-rusher) was tied for first at the position. Unfortunately, he didn't do great in the jumping drills. His 32.5’’ vertical and 9’7’’ broad were both tied for last among edge rushers, and that definitely contributed to the lack of hype.

Furthermore, his arm length came in lower than expected at 30.25". With that said, there's still no denying what he put on tape this season. I still think he will hear his name called near the back end of the first round, and I wouldn't be shocked if the Bears were the ones to pull the trigger (if they don't ship the pick away for Maxx Crosby, that is).