Where Caleb Williams Sees Left Tackle Going After Latest Development

Although Thursday's practice at Nashville might be remembered as the one when both Bears starting cornerbacks left with injuries, when Xavier Woods started a fight, or when Ben Johnson embarrassed the Tennessee Titans on their own practice field with a few trick play in a scrimmage, it might also be recalled for something else.

The end to the left tackle battle seems to have arrived.

The first team went throughout most of practice with Braxton Jones at left tackle. Then it was Jedrick Wills Jr. as backup but it didn't last. The Tribune's Brad Biggs reported an injury sidelined Wills.

The whole things looks to be right where it started out, with Jones starting.

Either Jones or Benedet suits Williams, but it was obvious where this all went.

Here’s the fight that ensued after Bears S Xavier Woods big hit on Titans WR Wan’Dale Robinsonpic.twitter.com/Utt65KdE6W — Dave (@davebftv) August 27, 2026

"Yeah, I mean, other than that one period where it wasn't just the left tackle, we had the (defensive) guys come (rushing) in, you know, down the middle, right side, left side," Williams said. "So, I feel good. I've played with both those guys out there between Braxton and Theo, and so we’ve got live reps, we’ve got real reps, we’ve got game reps, we've got practice reps over the past, I mean, it's three years now for me, going into my third year. And so, yeah, I feel good with where those guys are at and whatever decision coach makes."

The pass blocking held up except on that one period Williams described and it held up well enough for long completions to Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland on both conventional and trick plays.

"I threw a good ball to I think it was Rome middle of the field on a crosser that he was able to turn up field and have a runner’s ball, so I’d say that one for right now,” Williams said when asked about his best throw.

Caleb Williams continues to pick apart the Titans



Finds Rome Odunze over the middle pic.twitter.com/12tNLsUG6i — Dave (@davebftv) August 27, 2026

The big trick play was a double pass with Williams hitting Loveland.

"Colston and Rome did a good job, I believe it was Rome over there on the left side at X (receiver)," Williams said. "He did a good job just being really patient, letting the play develop and happen and then just shooting down the field taking the deep coverage out. And Colston lost his guy, so it was real cool.”

Loveland had no one near him on the catch as he went up the left sideline.

Williams was fired up after the practice and performed well. As a result, it will be interesting to see how Johnson plays this week's preseason game.

The fact they got so much done, right down to trick plays, might cause Johnson to keep starters sidelined. Remember, his approach to all of this has been to use starters if they didn't get in enough work. There was plenty of work done by all accounts.

Nevertheless, left tackle might be something to keep looking at for at least a few series. Jones was not good last week in 15 plays and making 100% on him wouldn't hurt anyone.

Thoughts on the Bears’ LT competition:



Unpopular opinion: this thing is WIDE open.



Jedrick Wills didn’t move the needle much for me when the Bears signed him, but I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen in camp.



I’ve played with Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, Nate Solder and some… pic.twitter.com/Q05niNsvRw — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 7, 2026