Why Jaxon Smith-Njigba Won't be the Bears' Biggest Headache vs Seahawks in Week 8

In case you didn't stay up for Sunday Night Football, you missed an incredible fireworks show. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba put up 150 yards and one touchdown on just nine catches. The Kansas City Chiefs came into that game knowing that Smith-Njigba was their biggest matchup problem on defense and they still couldn't slow him down, and that's going to be a problem for Seattle's next opponent, the Chicago Bears.

As good as he was and is, however, Smith-Njigba is not the boogeyman that the Bears should be most worried about ahead of next week's Monday night showdown. Instead, the biggest threat to ending Chicago's winning streak at two will be on the sidelines: Seahawks head coach and defensive play-caller Mike MacDonald.

The Bears aren't built to win defensive slogs, but Seattle is

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on during a game. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas City Chiefs running back and former Seahawk Kenneth Walker III entered Week 7 having put up at least 100 rushing yards in four of five games so far this year, averaging an incredible 6.3 yards per carry. But the Seahawks shut the lights off on Walker, holding him to a paltry 36 yards on 14 carries. Patrick Mahomes had thrown for at least 225 yards and two touchdowns in three of his last four games; Seattle held him to 165 yards and zero touchdowns. In fact, for the first time in his NFL career, Mahomes didn't get to the red zone even once.

Simply put, when Seattle's defense is on, it's arguably the best in the league. They're No. 1 and No. 10, respectively, in ESPN's pass rush and run stop win rates. They've given up some high scoring games this year, sure. But they proved on Sunday night that they have the horsepower to choke out even the best offenses, and that's going to be a problem for Chicago.

The Bears are not built to win a defensive slog. If they can't move the ball consistently on offense, they're going to fall behind in a hurry if their opponent has even a halfway decent offense. Look at the Bears' disastrous Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers for an example. Tyson Bagent started in place of the injured Caleb Williams and looked like a deer in headlights. At the same time, Jordan Love and the Packers offense streaked down the field, putting up points in bunches en route to a 31-7 win.

Smith-Njigba is going to get his next Monday, make no mistake about that. I wouldn't be surprised if Chicago's vulnerable secondary gives up nearly 200 receiving yards and multiple scores to him alone. If Caleb Williams and the offense can't keep up with that kind of pace, it's going to get ugly real fast.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during a game. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bears fans can hope for a miraculous Week 8 game in which Dennis Allen's defense somehow keeps the ball out of Smith-Njigba's hands and knocks Seattle's offense off of its game plan, but that looks more and more like a pipe dream. The most realistic path to victory for Chicago is winning a shootout in Seattle, but how can they get that done when we just watched the mighty Chiefs get absolutely stone-walled for 60 minutes? That's the Gordian knot that Johnson must unravel.

Hopefully, the Bears will have Kyle Monangai back from injury by that time. Having both him and D'Andre Swift in the backfield would go a long way towards keeping the offense on track. Losing Cole Kmet to a season-ending injury hurts, but they still have Colston Loveland. And then, of course, there's quarterback Caleb Williams, who is playing like a legit MVP candidate. Seattle's defense may be terrifying, but so is Chicago's offense.

To undo the Goridan knot, Alexander the Great drew his sword and cut through the ropes, a brutally simple and effective solution to a daunting problem. Johnson's solution to beating Seattle may prove to be equally as obvious: pound the rock and let Caleb Williams cook. We'll see in one week.