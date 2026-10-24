The Chiefs’ Biggest Matchup on Each Side of the Ball Against the Seattle Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs head to Seattle on Sunday Night Football for the most meaningful game of their 2026 season to date. The defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks sit at 3-3, a record that does not fully capture how dangerous they can be at home under the lights at Lumen Field.

The revenge-game narrative around Kenneth Walke r adds another layer of intrigue, and questions about both sides of the ball make it Kansas City's clearest measuring stick all season.

Here are the two matchups that will define the night.

Offense: Kenneth Walker vs. the Seahawks’ run defense

Walker's impact on this offense has been well documented, but it is worth stating plainly one more time. He has single-handedly flipped the script on a Kansas City offense that finished in the bottom half of the league in 2025.

Through five games, he leads the NFL with 665 rushing yards and has reached the 100-yard mark in four of those five outings. He has seven 20-plus-yard runs, and the Chiefs currently lead the league in yards per game and are fifth in points per game.

The same receiving weapons that surrounded quarterback Patrick Mahomes a year ago are largely still here. Walker, along with Andy Reid’s refreshed scheme, is the primary difference.

Sunday night will genuinely test the improvements. Seattle has not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 35 consecutive games, dating back to October 27, 2024, when James Cook of the Bills ran for 111. Against a defense that has allowed only two explosive runs of 20 or more yards in six games this season, Walker’s ability to break those plays will be the evening's most telling storyline.

The passing game could be the more pivotal matchup if Seattle commits to stopping Walker. No defense wants to leave Mahomes as their secondary obstacle.

The problem is that Seattle’s defense ranks first in the NFL, allowing just 141 passing yards per game through the air. No matter how you key in on Kansas City’s offense, it runs into an elite defense somewhere.

On the other hand, Walker is coming back to face the team that let him walk after he helped deliver their second Super Bowl, and that kind of motivation is hard to scheme against. Slice it however you want; this one will say a great deal about where this Chiefs offense actually stands.

Defense: Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. the Chiefs’ secondary

Without Walker, Seattle’s rushing attack has fallen apart, and Sam Darnold looks like a completely different quarterback than he was a year ago. With the ground game neutralized and Darnold struggling, all-pro wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the offense's only real threat.

The problem is that he may be the most dangerous receiver in football right now. His low-water mark this season was 76 yards against the Chargers in Week 4. He has topped 102 yards in each of the other five games, for 717 yards through six weeks on a two-year heater that shows no signs of slowing.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's biggest question is where Smith-Njigba will line up snap to snap. He has been in the slot just over 25 percent of the time this season, so most of his work comes on the outside, but that percentage matters for a defense where the outside corners and the slot corner aren't equally equipped to handle him.

Nohl Williams and Mansoor Delane have been two of the better outside corners in the NFL this season, and Spagnuolo will almost certainly offer safety help over the top wherever Smith-Njigba aligns.

The concern is the slot. L’Jarius Sneed has allowed 31 receptions on 39 targets this season, and while he has limited the yardage to 295, the volume of catches is not sustainable against a receiver of this caliber.

Spagnuolo has a long history of scheming away an opposing offense’s best weapon, but Smith-Njigba is operating at a level that makes even a well-executed plan feel like a relative success. A day where he finishes with six catches for 100 yards might genuinely be considered a win for the Chiefs’ defense. Chiefs Kingdom can trust that a plan will be in place, but it is completely reasonable to be concerned.

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