Would McCook Interest the McCaskeys for a Chicago Bears Stadium?

Are you ready for another football stadium proposal?

It seems everyone wants to get in on the act, from a Bears stadium proposal on the edge of the Calumet River at Lake Michigan to now a village just outside Chicago with plenty of room and what actually could be an enticing plan if there are no catches.

According to reporter Steve Metsch of the Des Planes Valley News, the tiny village of McCook wants to use an old quarry area as a stadium for the Bears. It's not that far-fetched. It isn't on the Bears' property like Arlington Heights but is in Illinois and the best thing about their idea is it does not include a tax issue.

The newspaper site says village officials hand-delivered the plan to the Bears and were hoping to talk to George McCaskey and Kevin Warren at Halas Hall on Thursday. Village Mayor Terrance Carr, village clerk Ken Lyons, police chief Jeremy Carr, building inspector Brendan Meskill, and fire chief Dave DeLeshe went to 1920 Football Drive at the back of the Conway industrial park where the Bears' home is located. Considering how small the town is, that's roughly 1.8% of the poplulation visiting Halas Hall.

McCook is a village of only 268 people, located just south of LaGrange and Brookfield and north of Lyons Township. It's split by Illinois Route 171. The site is at the corner of 55th Street and East Avenue. The quarry area is for sale.

Thanks McCook for buying the IL government more time to fix the Arlington Hts. deal. Frankly, I love the idea of McCook. Not a fan of AH or Hammond. Besides, McCaskey & McCook sound like they’re made for each other. Just change everything to McHalas Hall, McBears from McChicago.… — MichaelB (@mikebd21) June 19, 2026

The mayor told Metsch it should cost about $160 million for the land. The Bears paid $197 million for the Arlington International Racecourse, which is more than twice the size of the McCook quarry. If they did this, they could sell the Arlington Heights property at quite a profit because real estate prices have soared in the Northwest Suburbs since that $197 million bid back in 2021.

The plus and pitfall

The Bears or the village could buy the land. Then the Bears would build a domed a their previously announced cost of $2 billion. They would give it to the village. The village would then charge the Bears $1 a year in rent. Because it's publicly owned, there would be no property tax for the Bears.



"This is prime real estate," Carr told the paper. "If we don’t get the Bears, I’ll get some development there. It’s not a waste of money for me to do this. It’s not a crazy idea.”



I do agree that Arlington is better than the dump Hammond. But who cares if they still call themselves the Chicago bears if the stadium is in Hammond. Hammond and much of NW Indiana is a suburb of Chicago. I don’t get the outrage. — sean shmurda (@sean_shmurda) June 19, 2026

Public transportation might be a problem but the site is not far from Interstate 294 and Route 55, so it's accessible. The problem might be the size because 150 acres doesn't really allow much for the commercial area the Bears wanted to develop around the stadium like their plan in Arlington Heights calls for, and there is no mention about infrastructure costs in the story.





It's $855 million in infrastructure costs at Arlington Heights that the Bears need and the state seems to be balking at, even though they regularly do this type of thing for commercial construction.



Mayor Johnson wants $425 million for Chicago Fire (European Football, aka soccer) stadium, but the Democrats can't figure out how to support a stadium for Chicago Bears. It would be both comical and idiotic if Johnson and his alderman actually go through with a subsidy like this,… — Jeanne Ives (@JeanneIves) June 18, 2026

The plan sounds a little like the Indiana deal the Bears are contemplating, or a cross between that deal and one Lake Barrington Republican Martin McLaughlin has introduced for the Arlington Heights area. Except the Bears already own the property in Arlington Heights and getting around the tax situation is a problem.



It will be interesting to see if the Bears take this seriously and if it does address their idea of a commercial area around the stadium the way they would have in Arlington Heights or in Indiana.



The property tax has already been paid for the next 99 years.https://t.co/FsVsf8zx53 pic.twitter.com/E4vU6SjOza — 🦋Aneeka (@HoldingOn8) June 19, 2026

If the Bears do consider it, expect a great deal of howling from Brandon Johnson, Gov. J. B. Pritzker and the Springfield legislators, who could essentially be left out in the cold.

They also would start whining about the Bears being too fickle and not focused on one plan again, even though their own plans never seem to get sufficient support from lawmakers due to tax and other issues.

The Bears are focused on one plan, though. It's in Indiana and not Illinois.

At least McCook would be in Illinois.

Ask yourself why would they consider 150 acres when they own 340 in Arlington Heights? The problem isn’t the land or the site, it’s the state. — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) June 19, 2026