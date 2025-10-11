Pass rush help appears headed Bears' way even without Grady Jarrett
While the Chicago Bears defense has had its biggest problem stopping the run, the pass rush hasn't been far behind in its ineffectiveness.
Five sacks in four games says little heat is being generated on passers and ESPN ranks them last in the NFL in pass rush win rate.
There is help on the way, although it's not a trade for a big name pass rusher like Trey Hendrickson or an interior rusher like Tennesee's Jeffery Simmons.
Defensive Austin Booker has practiced without restriction all week after a four-game stay on injured reserve with a knee injury, and his name has been removed from the injury report so that he can be activated prior to the game. It would be his first action this year after he showed dramatic improvement in preseason over his rookie year performance.
"You felt the pass rush there, particularly in the game setting," coach Ben Johnson said of Booker. "Saw it in practice and joint practice (with Buffalo and Miami) as well. So, he was the guy that was able to affect the quarterback, and that's something that we talked about as a unit here (this week).
"Points of emphasis, where can we improve? Obviously, it's the penalties, it's the run game, but affecting the quarterback, we're not doing a good enough job of it. That's really where I saw Booker making the biggest impact there in the preseason. So, we'll have to see where he is now back on the practice field.”
Booker was admittedly doing this against backups or even players destined for practice squads in the preseason. However, his improvement went beyond this, say the Bears.
“I think he demonstrated that in training camp, I think he demonstrated it in preseason games," defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "I think he demonstrated it in the joint practices (with Miami and Buffalo).
"But I've seen signs that say that he can impact the game, in particular from a pass rush standpoint.”
Still, he hadn't shown up to this greater extent as a rookie in regular season or otherwise. He had 1 1/2 sacks last regular season. Booker had four official preseason sacks this year, although Pro Football Focus gave him one more when it appeared he should have had half a sack on another play. He had nine total preseason pressures. He was third on the team in tackles and made four tackles for loss with a tipped pass and forced fumble.
Booker's official designation for the game is questionable but this is common if a player is already on injured reserve and has practiced in full the entire week.
It couldn't come at a better time considering Jayden Daniels is at quarterback against them. A speedy edge like Booker can bolster a rush that has produced only five sacks.
“Certainly our pass rush is still a work in progress," Allen admitted this week. "I think we've got to create more pressure on the quarterback and I think we'll be able to do that. I do also think sometimes those things can be a little bit misleading in that there's a lot of times where the quarterback's getting rid of the ball pretty quickly. We've been able to take advantage of that a few times too."
Booker does not start, but he can spell Montez Sweat or Dayo Odeyingbo so that a fresh edge is always in play.
Also, Booker in the game allows them to move Dayo Odeyingbo to defensive tackle in passing situations. Rushing as a 3-technique was a particular strength for Odeyingbo while he played for the Colts.
With defensive tackle Grady Jarrett missing all practices this week and ruled out for the game with a knee injury, the availability of Odeyingbo to slide inside as a pass rusher is even more critical and possible often with Booker's return.
