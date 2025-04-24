Prediction for full Chicago Bears draft with speed the key word
Think of Bears GM Ryan Poles and his "newest bestest buddy" Ben Johnson running around with a net, trying to catch the prized pick who falls to them.
It could be running back Ashton Jeanty. Maybe it's defensive tackle Mason Graham. It could also be tight end Tyler Warren or tackle Armand Membou, maybe even tackle Will Campbell but this seems less likely than some others.
This does appear to be what the Bears draft picture looks like heading into Round 1 Thursday evening with every team still holding onto their original first-round picks in what looks like a no-trade zone.
Yet, there are unconfirmed reports saying the Bears have been exploring what it would take to move up all the way into the top five, as far as No. 3. New York Daily News Giants beat writer Pat Leonard says the Bears are one of the teams who have called the Giants about a move up to No. 3.
You don't move to No. 3 to draft anyone except edge rusher Abdul Carter, but it would take a huge offer to get the Giants off of what could be a pick that changes their defense. Don't expect them to be eager to back up. It all sounds like just doing due dilligence because logic only says the Giants wouldn't want to yield that pick.
Another potential move has been reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, as he talked about the possibility the Jaguars could move up from No. 5 to No. 2 in a deal with Cleveland. That definitely could impact who fell to the Bears if it happened.
So the Bears look like a team stuck in between the really elite picks and a group of very good picks.
Moving back looks like a good option in order to gain an extra pick or two. The 10th pick has been traded four straight years and seven of the last eight, so history says they'll make some kind of move.
However, it takes partners to move back with a trade and with no teams trading so far in Round 1 it would appear this isn't the easiest thing to find this year.
“Potentially," Poles said Tuesday about the difficulty of moving back. "There's a lot of phone calls going on right now, it's hard to tell. I think as we get closer, it'll start to show itself.”
Here is the annual attempt to forecast who the Bears wind up taking. Unlike a mock draft, this wasn't achieved through a simulator or process of any type. Nor is it an attempt to say who I personally like with their picks.
It's an attempt to forecast who they'll take, based on needs, what's been going on in predraft with visits and what other teams are doing.
Bears Picks Prediction
Round 1: TE Tyler Warren, Penn St., not a good decision but a better one than Shemar Stewart.
Round 2: DT Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee, attacking 3-technique learns under Grady Jarrett.
Round 2: RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa, complements D'Andre Swift's speed with power/speed combo.
Round 3: T Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona, have shown interest and he's insurance if Braxton Jones isn't ready for camp.
Round 5: RB Brashard Smith, SMU, look for Ben Johnson to incorporate his speed both in the backfield and lining up in the slot.
Round 7: LB Nick Martin, Oklahoma State, drops due to being shorter but packs a punch.
Round 7: S Jaylen Reed, Penn State, nice size and five interceptions his last two years.
Notes
- If they find someone to trade back with, they'll take Oregon T Josh Conerly Jr. in Round 1 and look at a tight end later.
- They'd like RB TreVeyon Henderson but he'll be gone by 39 or 41.
- They want to take Texas WR Isaiah Bond in Round 5 for the speed factor but the red flag of his recent sexual assault charge could prevent it. Smith isn't a receiver but brings tons of speed to the offense.
- Don't be surprised if they trade back in Round 2 with the second pick to try and come up with a fourth- or fifth-round pick and compensate for the gap from Round 3 to Round 5.
- One word for all three days: speed.
