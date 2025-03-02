Report: Bears resume studies and other work for racetrack stadium
If the shovel is going into the ground this year for a Bears stadium, as team president Kevin Warren said, then it's possible the original plan has new life.
According to a report by Christopher Placek of The Arlington Heights Daily Herald, the Bears have resumed work on plans for a possible $5 billion redevelopment of the Arlington International Racecourse property they already own. They are picking up and expanding on studies for economic impact and traffic, trying to refine what was done earlier.
The report doesn't say they are building the stadium in Arlington Heights for certain, but the mere fact they are resuming the earlier work done indicates interest.
This is meaningful after a long flirtation with sites in Chicago on the lake front or near it.
Their tax dispute with three suburban school districts ended with a settlement but the team had either been holding out hope for a new lakefront stadium or had been using that as a bargaining chip in the tax dispute.
Now it would appear the stadium idea originally floated with a town meeting at Hersey High School 2 1/2 years ago will get a new look.
The Herald also reported former Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes confirmed the village staff is expecting to receiver those studies about traffic and financing from the Bears.
The Bears have said they would pay for about $2 billion of the stadium project but in Arlington Heights the land wouldn't be a problem. They also wouldn't receive opposition from groups like Friends of the Parks.
The stadium on the lakefront failed to gain economic support from Springfield, as Gov. J.B. Pritzker last year had called funds for it a "non-starter."
