Report: Bears Work Out Linebacker Shaquille Quarterman

With a few roster spots opened up due to players reported as injured, the Bears on Wednesday worked out formerJaguars linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, reported ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Linebacker Shaquille Quarterman lays out for a tackle of former Raiders and current Packers running back Josh Jacobs. / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
The Bears have a few roster holes because of injury, so they're looking at players capable of fortifying depth.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears on Thursday gave a workout to former Jaguars linebacker Shaquille Quarterman.

Quarterman has never started an NFL game but has been in the league four seasons with 54 total tackles.

A 26-year-old, 6-foot, 240-pound outside linebacker, Quarterman has gone unsigned after his initial contract expired with the Jaguars. He was their fourth-round pick in 2020 out of Miami.

The Bears appear to have some depth at this position with fifth-round 2023 pick Noah Sewell and former Rams outside linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga.

They spent three-quarters of their snaps in the nickel package last year so strongside linebacker Jack Sanborn also could be labeled as a backup because he comes off the field when they go to six defensive backs. Sanborn has 129 tackles over the last two seasons and can play any of the three linebacker spots.

In a personnel rumor being widely reported, former Bears safety Eddie Jackson is expected to visit the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson is one of four Bears players from last year who had roles with the team but hasn't signed with a team. The others are edge rushers Yannick Ngakoue and Rasheem Green and linebacker Dylan Cole.

A pair of roster spots opened on Tuesday when the Bears put rookie tackle Kiran Amegadjie on the non-football injury list and undrafted free agent defensive lineman Jamree Kromah on the physically unable to perform list.

