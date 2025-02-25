Report slows down free agency momentum on Bears and Trey Smith
It's not the kind of report the Bears need to hear as the combine is about to start in earnest and they're looking to upgrade the offensive line in free agency.
A week after reports the Kansas City Chiefs would not tag coveted free agent guard Trey Smith, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reversed the trend in a way. Maybe the Chiefs are not tagging Smith but Russini has reported the Chiefs are still looking into keeping their valued guard, according to The Athletic's "Scoop City," report . It was written within an article on the 19 best players available in the offseason by Jacob Robinson and Russini.
The Bears already could have anticipated competition for Smith from teams loaded with salary cap cash like New England, which has the most cash available of any team with $120.26 million effective cap space. The Athletic labels the Chargers as a potential competitors, as well.
The Bears have the fifth-most effective cap space with $69.93 million according to Overthecap.com.
The Chiefs have $4.4 million of effective cap space and would find getting a long-term deal to Smith very difficult to impossible, particularly if tight end Travis Kelce does not retire. Even if he retires, it would require some contract restructuring or key roster cuts to get room to retain Smith.
Options for the Bears at guard could be veteran Lions guard Kevin Zeitler, Colts guard Will Fries and their very own unrestricted free agent, Teven Jenkins. Jenkins has had Pro Football Focus blocking grades close to or ahead of Smith in the last three season but has missed 23 possible games over four seasons while Smith missed one.
It's unlikely the Bears will comment specifically on Smith at the combine on Tuesday as he is still under contract until March 12 and they'd be inviting tampering charges.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI