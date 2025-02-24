Ben Johnson's coaches labeled top reason for high Bears intrigue
The coaching staff gathered together by Ben Johnson continues to earn accolades in advance of the scouting combine on both sides of the ball.
It's being viewed as an all-star collection with some scheme carryover, capable of molding some of the better available talent while elevating those who need it.
During an appearance Monday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, former Bears and Saints linebacker Manti Te'o labeled Chicago the most ingtriguing offseason story he's following, chiefly because of Johnson's assembled coaching staff.
Te'o, who played for the Bears in their last playoff game following the 2020 season against New Orleans, was especially high on the hiring of Antwaan Randle El as receivers coach by Johnson, but saved his most praise for the offensive line hiring of Dan Roushar and defensive backs coach Al Harris.
"For the three years (in New Orleans) that I was there, we gave up the least amount of sacks, 65 throughout," Te'o told the panel on GMFB. "The next was 15 sacks more than that. So that's how great our offensive line was under Dan Roushar."
Being on the other side of the ball, Te'o offered some insight on the secondary hire by his own former defensive coordinator, Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.
"What I like about the Dennis Allen defensive coordinator and that fit is that Dennis Allen runs a very similar scheme to what they ran in the past with (Matt) Eberflus," Teo said. "He's a two-high safeties, corners cover-2, so there's carryover.
"But the 'playmaker,' the fact that they signed in my opinion, is Al Harris. And if you don't know who Al Harris is guys, for the past five years Al Harris has been in Dallas. When he was with Dan Quinn that Dallas Cowboys defense was the best defense in the National Football League for the past three to four years that they were there. While under Al Harris, Trevon Diggs had a league-high 11 interceptions in 2021, his first All-Pro season. In 2023, DaRon Bland had nine interceptions, another league high and an NFL record with five pick-6s."
The Bears can already count their secondary as the greatest strength of the team and there are few who would deny this.
"So you can I imagine what that marriage between Al Harris and those DBs over there in Chicago is going to look like: Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker, Kevin Byard. So for me it's been so intriguing to watch he Bears and watch Ben Johnson surround himself with the caliber of coaches that he's bringing in over there in Chicago."
The most vital aspect actually might be one of those Te'o did not describe and that's Tyrique Stevenson.
Harris will have an option there between Stevenson, who is prone to terrible mental mistakes or gaffes, and Terell Smith. Eberflus and staff kept praising the effort of Smith while continuing to play Stevenson the majority of snaps.
The secondary could really elevate if they get the production from either of those two cornerbacks and also have stability at safety with Brisker.
As for the offensive line, Roushar might help but the challenge there is more for the personnel department and GM Ryan Poles.
Roushar had good material to work with, but in Chicago right now there is Darnell Wright, Braxton Jones and questions.
