Reporting date for 2025 Chicago Bears training camp released by NFL
The Chicago Bears are scheduled to report to Halas Hall for coach Ben Johnson's first training camp on Thursday, July 22, according to NFL media.
The league released a list of return dates for teams in advance of the Bears making an official announcement on exact practice dates, times and information on tickets for spectators to attend sessions.
Bears rookies will return a few days earlier than the veterans on Saturday, July 19 to get caught up on the offense and defense before practices resume.
While July 22 is a bit earlier than in some other years when they haven't been involved in the Hall of Fame Game, this year's reporting date will be on what could best be described as national reporting day.
All but six other teams are scheduled to have their veterans report when the Bears do on July 22.
The Cowboys, Lions, Chiefs and Chargers are the only teams with earlier reporting dates than the Bears.
The first Bears preseason game is Aug. 10 at home with Miami.
The Bears will have a practice at Halas Hall on Aug. 8 against the Dolphins. They'll also have one at Halas Hall on Aug. 15 against Buffalo, their opponent at Halas Hall in Week 2 of preseason.
Having multiple preseason joint practices in the same training camp is new for the Bears but something the Lions did when Bears coach Ben Johnson was their offensive coordinator.
Last year the Bears had nine practices open to the general public. Tickets are released through their website, ChicagoBears.com.