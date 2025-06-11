The Bears rookie who answered loudest when opportunity knocked
There are players who take advantage of offseason work and then there are those like Bears rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, who drink it all in like they've been wandering in a desert without water for days.
The fourth-round pick from Maryland, named one of Ben Johnson's biggest surprises, had the gift of opportunity presented on a silver platter and he made sure to grab all of it. With T.J. Edwards' absence, and with veteran reserve Amen Ogbongbemiga also out due to injury, Hyppolite had more of a chance to work with starters than possibly any other rookie.
Even tackle Ozzy Trapilo had to switch off starters snaps with Kiran Amegadjie, but Hyppolite had it mostly to himself and made the most of it. While running back Kyle Monangai had impressive practices, most of his work was split in playing level with starter D'Andre Swift and backup Roschon Johnson present and working.
"It's been great, a lot of learning, a lot of competing," Hyppolite said. "I had some big shoes to fill during OTAs and minicamps, so just making sure that I was, you know, available and ready every day to perform."
He admitted the higher level left his head "swimming," at times. He fixed this by being in the playbook.
"It's a lot of different ways that this defense is being played that I've never played before, you know, similar concepts but just different techniques, so just learning every day, making sure I'm on top of things," he said.
Hyppolite's head should be swimming because he was introduced by defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to aspects of play he never explored in college, even when he used his great speed as an off-ball linebacker.
"Just, you know, having to be in different positions on the field, you know," he said. "I played off the ball in college, so you know you have that, you have playing in space, man coverage, zone coverage, there’s different techniques that I played certain ways for a long time. And you know, in this particular defense, it’s just a little bit different, which is fine, but it's all about learning it.
"Coach DA doesn't care if I haven't played like that. I gotta learn it and get it right and make the play when my number's called."
It's refreshing to hear a rookie so committed and actually enjoying learning something new, especially after some defensive veterans called the scheme complex and even difficult to learn during the past month.
Hyppolite merely rolled up his sleeves and got to work understanding it all.
He also relied on the advice of Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds, and sought it out in attempts to comprehend it.
"They were, you know, they supported me, obviously," he said. "I'm always looking at them for guidance and for advice. Obviously holding my own, but, you know, when they can, they chime in and they tell me what I can do better or what I did good at.
"Yeah, I mean, I spent time with them off the field as well. We've had a couple events with the defense that I've been a part of with them and all the rookies as well. So, they've been a great support system for me, and they support me in my growth and what I'm doing."
Even if it hadn't been working with the starters, Hyppolite was committed to putting himself into a place here he'll be able to compete at training camp.
"It doesn't matter if it's (working) with the ones, twos threes, fours, whoever, it's all about me doing my job and doing it to the best of my ability,” he said.
Hyppolite's intensive learning has ended for now as a week of rookie/special teams OTAs comes to an end, but he's already formulated a plan for the next six weeks or so until camp begins.
It's not a surprising plan considering how seriously he took this unexpected early rookie opportunity to play with starters.
"I'm going to sit my behind down somewhere," he said. "I'm going to obviously be in the playbook, train, just get ready for camp, get ready to compete, continue to get in shape every day–get in more shape than I already am, just be ready and available when my number is called.”
In essence, he’s planning more of everything he's done so far to get recognized by Johnson.
