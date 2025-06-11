Why Chicago Bears backfield situation looks more cemented than ever
Without even actually moving, Bears running back D'Andre Swift continued to run toward the goal line like a broken-field runner dodging tacklers.
He might be extremely close to the goal line.
The signing by Denver of Chargers free agent running back J.K. Dobbins probably removes the last real starting quality back from the group of remaining free agents. The best remaining unsigned backs are probably Cam Akers and Jamaal Williams. Williams is 30 years old while Akers has averaged only 100 carries a year in the NFL over five seasons is in New Orleans this week as a minicamp participant on a tryout basis.
This doesn't mean Swift is home free without outside challengers, because trades are always possible and then there is always the chance they could sign someone cut by another team. However, those are more likely to occur in training camp or after it. And whoever the Bears bring in--if anyone--will be well behind at the outset because they don't know the offense like those who have been with the team throughout the offseason.
It is often easier for a back to more quickly fit into an offense than for players at some other positions like tight end, slot receiver or quarterback. However, Swift looks more solidly entrenched than ever now.
Consider Swift cemented into the starting spot.
This also signifies Roschon Johnson will have a better chance to show he can be the power threat in the running game and that the Bears really do regard Kyle Monangai as a player who can be a big contributor even as a seventh-round rookie. The other backs they have are veteran Travis Homer, undrafted Ian Wheeler and undrafted Deion Hankins.
Johnson wasn't worried about the possibility of someone else coming in to challenge during minicamp last week.
"If they brought somebody in, if they do or they don't, my mindset was to come in and go to work, and to be undeniable, to be honest with you," Swift said.
The basis for the Bears running back approach is they like the guys they have for now. They're counting on better coaching and improved offensive line to make their ground game more effective.
Swift is a big believer in the coaching staff's impact after experiencing a year under Ben Johnson in Detroit and now an offseason with Johnson, and working with running backs coach Eric Bieniemy.
Bieniemy's style throughout OTAs was very apparent--he's tough on everyone, veteran and rookie alike.
"It's been good, his experience, he's had success for a number of years," Swift said. "His style of coaching is something I kind of gravitate to, to be honest with you, holding everybody accountable. The little stuff is big stuff with him, as well, like the details and everything like that. The type of coach that you want to play for.
"He isn't going to let anything go by the wayside, just like Ben and everybody else on the staff. I think that you kind of turn your level up, as well."
Swift also has a positive view of what he's seen from Monangai, a player Johnson singled out as one of the surprises of the offseason.
"Really excited for him," Swift said. "Very talented, very talented. He's cool, and he's from Jersey. I'm from Philly, he's from Jersey, so close. But he's been really good so far, excited for him."
The remaining free agent backs, their ages to start training camp, their starts and career rushing attempts according to Spotrac.com:
Top remaining unsigned backs
- Jamaal Williams, 30, starts, 1,069 carries
- Cam Akers, 26, 17 starts, 502 carries
- Gus Edwards, 30, 32 starts, 800 carries
- Jeff Wilson, 29, 16 starts, 531 carries
- Nyheim Miller-Hines, 28, 17 starts, 306 carries
- Ameer Abdullah, 32, 26 starts, 494 carries
- Chase Edmonds, 29, 18 starts, 450 carries
- JaMycal Hasty, 28, no starts, 121 carries
- D'Ernest Johnson, 29, three starts, 214 carries
- Josh Kelley, 27, four starts, 321 carries
- D'Onta Foreman, 29, 24 starts, 623 carries
- Mike Boone, 30, two starts, 117 carries